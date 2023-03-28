Northamptonshire's Mr Pothole teams up with Pot Noodle in a new innovative bid to fill the holes

Northamptonshire’s famous pothole campaigner has come up with a brainwave fix for those huge craters in the road - hot water and a Pot Noodle.

Mark Morrell of Brackley, aka Mr Pothole, has teamed up with Pot Noodle this week in a new campaign let the Government know the motoring public is fed up with potholes.

"Since nothing fills a hole like Pot Noodle, who better to team up with to highlight the ridiculous state of the UK's roads than a Pot Noodle?” he said.

Mr Pothole has teamed up with Pot Noodle.

Mr Pothole appealed to people who are angry about the state of the roads. “Send us pictures of your worst, local potholes using the hashtag and tagging your local council,” he said.

The utterly potty campaign comes as the disintegration of Britain’s roads continues, with the instant noodle brand stepping in because quite simply ‘nothing fills a hole like Pot Noodle’.

The UK is gripped by a pothole crisis, fuelled by the coldest winter in 12 years, exacerbating the country’s already dire pothole crisis as freezing temperatures and heavy rain enter the cracks in the road and expand when frozen, causing the surface to crumble.

The £200m budget announced to help repair Britain’s roads is just a drop in the ocean, Mr Pothole says, with surveys reporting that more than £14 billion is needed to fix the backlog of repairs.

So to keep Brits from flipping their lids or flying into a rage hotter than a Bombay Bad Boy at the scope of the problem, Pot Noodle has decided to take a stand by teaming up with Mr Pothole, the man on a mission to tackle Britain’s pothole problem.

Mr Pothole was first inspired to crusade for safer roads after seeing Brackley heavily affected by the pothole crisis. He has been campaigning for over ten years to bring attention to the dangers of potholes and lobby the Government to invest more into road maintenance.

He has also amused fans along the way with creative ways to raise awareness of the issue, such as nicknaming a local pothole ‘Jurassic Pothole’ and placing dinosaur figurines alongside it.

“Potholes drive road users potty and me more than most,” he said. “The pothole crisis across the UK is an increasingly serious issue and something I have been campaigning on for for over ten years.

“During this period I have had to use my noodle with stunts to highlight just how bad potholes are, from floating plastic ducks in water filled potholes, birthday cakes, fishing rods and model submarines.

“When I heard about Pot Noodle’s campaign, I was up for it. What better way to fill a pothole than with Pot Noodles to highlight (in a light-hearted way) this serious issue.”

This new potty partnership between the Pot Noodle and Mr Pothole will see some of the nation’s worst potholes filled to the brim with Pot Noodle Chicken and Mushroom. Brits are asked to share pictures of the worst potholes in their area on social media, tagging their local council, @potnoodle, @mrpotholeUK with the hashtag #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle so more potholes can be identified and shared with local authorities.