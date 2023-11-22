Northamptonshire woman to receive £1,800 council pay-out after failures to her mother’s care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mother and daughter from Northamptonshire are to be paid £1,800 by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to recognise the distress caused by safeguarding concerns raised about her care not being properly investigated.

Complaints about her at-home care were raised four separate times to the council, by the daughter and NHS services, over 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman alleges that, because the council did not investigate her complaints properly, the poor quality of her mother’s care continued which led to a carer giving her a medication overdose in mid-2022, of which she suffered “lasting damage”.

WNC is also to provide evidence that it has shared learning points with safeguarding staff and issued reminders about the complaints procedure.

In 2020 WNC arranged home care for the woman through provider Cera Care. It was first made aware of safeguarding concerns in June 2021 by her daughter, who said that care workers were not carrying out visits at the agreed time, or following the care plan.

The council registered her concerns and said it would pass it onto the quality team for “further action”, however there was no evidence of this recorded by WNC.

The woman was later admitted to hospital twice and NHS services raised further concerns. On the first occasion, in April 2022, care workers from Cera Care had failed to administer pain relief medication to the woman and kept inadequate records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council looked into the complaint, but ultimately considered it a ‘miscommunication’ as Cera Care told the council the daughter agreed to administer medication herself.

The woman went back to hospital a few weeks later when an NHS service raised another safeguarding concern. Her daughter told them that care workers had delayed calling emergency services despite her mother being unwell and unresponsive.

WNC didn’t enquire further and asked her social worker to urgently review her care, passing the complaint on. In June 2022, the woman was in hospital a third time after carers wrongly administered a 15-day overdose of prescribed medication.

She was admitted to hospital for four months and suffered lasting damage, forcing her into residential care as she could no longer live independently. The council was informed and decided to undertake section 42 enquiries. WNC identified errors by Cera Care and began a wider ongoing review into its services, but did not take any action on an individual level as the woman would be moving on to a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) reviewed WNC’s complaints process after the daughter was not happy with the council’s response.

It wrote: “The Council’s failure to communicate with Mrs X and respond to her concerns properly caused her frustration and confusion, for which it should provide a remedy.

“There also remains uncertainty for Mrs Y and her family about whether things may have been different for her had the Council properly considered all safeguarding concerns and complaints.

“I consider it likely Mrs Y did not receive all her care calls. This may mean she suffered a financial loss because she paid for care she did not receive. The Council should remedy any injustice caused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is to apologise to the woman and her family, pay her £1,500 to recognise the “avoidable distress” caused had it properly investigated complaints, and pay her daughter £300 to recognise its repeated failure to communicate and deal with her concerns.

WNC is also to provide evidence that it has shared learning points with safeguarding staff and issued reminders about the complaints procedure.

Cllr Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at WNC said: “West Northamptonshire Council accept the findings from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and apologise for the distress caused to both the customer and their family.

“As a Council, our priority is to ensure we provide safe, quality and effective care and we have learnt from these findings, acting quickly to implement all the recommendations outlined which have included a review of our processes, to avoid this happening again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cera Care said: “We have not been involved in the ongoing investigation with the Ombudsman.

“Any concern relating to safeguarding is addressed with the highest importance, and we work closely in collaboration with West Northamptonshire Council to ensure the safe monitoring of care provided.