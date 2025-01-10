Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A convenience store in a Northamptonshire village has sparked fears over its plans to sell booze from 6am to 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearby residents have raised concerns to the licensing body that the shop’s trading would be a “nuisance” and could attract anti-social behaviour in the area.

The new shop S & P Your Local Store, at 2 Hunters Way, Brixworth, applied to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for a licence to sell alcohol between 6am – 11pm, seven days a week. The application generated eight complaints from members of the public who shared their concerns about granting the shop a late-night licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said the shop’s long opening hours could impact the nature of the quiet residential area: “I live opposite the premises and have done for 17 years. I am not concerned over the sale of alcohol however have a big concern over the proposed hours.

A new convenience store located in the Hunters' Way local centre has requested permission to sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm, but neighbours say it is open too late.

“I feel this would severely affect myself, become a statutory nuisance and effect mine and other neighbours’ enjoyment and peace of our own homes. I feel that we as residents have the right to relax and sleep in our own homes undisturbed without early morning and late night disturbances and be at risk of anti-social behaviour.”

Another told WNC that the proposed opening hours were not “fair or reasonable” for a residential area and said that another off-licence with extended trading times was not “wanted, needed or required” in Brixworth.

Originally, the applicant, Paramasivam Suppiah, applied to keep the shop open until midnight, but agreed to change it to 11pm daily to alleviate some residents’ concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person did speak out in support of the shop’s application, saying it would be “very good” for the surrounding area to have a convenience store that opens later.

“I understand they want to sell alcohol and I’m confident they will do it responsibly. It would be progress for Brixworth to accept a shop that has long opening hours,” they added.

No objections were raised by the police or fire service, and both authorities confirmed that they did not have any evidence of anti-social behaviour near the address.

WNC’s alcohol and gambling licence committee will gather next week on Tuesday, January 14, to hear the application and issue a decision.