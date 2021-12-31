Northamptonshire MP backs county town's bid for city status

Northampton' s bid to become a Jubilee city has been backed by one of the county's MPs.

South Northamptonshire MP Dame Andrea Leadsom has given her full support to the bid, which was submitted by West Northamptonshire Council last month after calls from across the community, including the Chronicle & Echo.

Thirty-nine places across the UK, including Northampton, have entered the competition to gain city status as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire

Gaining city status can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities, where the local economies have benefited from their improved national and global standing.

Communities living in previous winning towns, including Perth and Preston, have benefitted from the jobs and opportunities which the recognition brought to their areas through their increased national and global standing. The status brings attention from customers and investors, and promotes the area as a place to do business.

In another first and unlike previous competitions, an expert panel will work closely with Ministers to make their recommendations, before being approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

Mrs Leadsom welcomed the news that Northampton has applied to win city status as part of a competition in honour of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee.