Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom reveals she will not be standing at General Election
Mrs Leadsom, who has held the South Northamptonshire seat for the Conservatives for 14 years, made the announcement on X on Friday night, publishing her letter of resignation to the Prime Minister.
It comes after Daventry MP, Chris Heaton-Harris, also announced he would not be standing again.
In her letter of resignation, Mrs Leadsom said it had been a “great honour to serve the people of South Northamptonshire”.
"I am grateful to the many who have shared their thoughts, concerns and suggestions over the years – some of my happiest moments in politics have been in achieving positive outcomes for my constituents,” she said.
Mrs Leadsom has held a number of roles since becoming an MP including City Minister, Energy Minister, Business and Energy Secretary of State and Minister for Start for Life, Primary Care and Public Health. She was also a candidate in the leadership election at one point, before pulling out.
Mrs Leadsom has campaigned to support families during her time as MP.
"My greatest passion...is seeking to support every family to give their baby the best start in life. I hope and pray that the next government will take forward this work to change our society for the better,” she said.
Mrs Leadsom said should would “continue to support the Conservative Party through this General Election and in the future”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.