Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom reveals she will not be standing at General Election

Andrea Leadsom (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Dame Andrea Leadsom has become the second Northamptonshire MP to announce they will not be standing at the General Election.

Mrs Leadsom, who has held the South Northamptonshire seat for the Conservatives for 14 years, made the announcement on X on Friday night, publishing her letter of resignation to the Prime Minister.

It comes after Daventry MP, Chris Heaton-Harris, also announced he would not be standing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her letter of resignation, Mrs Leadsom said it had been a “great honour to serve the people of South Northamptonshire”.

Dame Andrea Leadsom (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

"I am grateful to the many who have shared their thoughts, concerns and suggestions over the years – some of my happiest moments in politics have been in achieving positive outcomes for my constituents,” she said.

Mrs Leadsom has held a number of roles since becoming an MP including City Minister, Energy Minister, Business and Energy Secretary of State and Minister for Start for Life, Primary Care and Public Health. She was also a candidate in the leadership election at one point, before pulling out.

Mrs Leadsom has campaigned to support families during her time as MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My greatest passion...is seeking to support every family to give their baby the best start in life. I hope and pray that the next government will take forward this work to change our society for the better,” she said.