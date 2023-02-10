Northamptonshire councils are at risk of failing to “demonstrate that they care about domestic violence and women” by not adequately funding a service, the county’s police, fire and crime commissioner has said.

Stephen Mold said he hopes the authorities will pay more into the Sunflower Centre, which provides specialist support to high risk victims of domestic abuse.

Mr Mold told a panel his office had been left “carrying the can” for funding and it had been having “very robust conversations” with councils.

“I’m sure it’s an oversight and not something they’re intentionally doing – but it looks like they aren’t putting sufficient money in their budget to make sure that they demonstrate that they care about domestic violence and women in our community,” he told the Northamptonshire police, fire and crime panel last Thursday (February 2).

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) said “tackling the causes and offering support for victims of domestic abuse” is a priority. Along with funding for the Sunflower Centre, it also pays for refuge services in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

In a decision made in May, Mr Mold agreed his office would pay £212,000 for the Sunflower Centre in 2022/23. His office said WNC was expected to pay £199,000 but contributed £129,000. NNC was expected to contribute £169,000 but provided £158,000. NHS Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) was also expected to give £127,000 but gave £98,000.

That left a total shortfall of £110,000, which was paid from the Victims’ Reserve. That had been made up of previous contributions by the partners.

A spokesperson for NHS Northamptonshire ICB said it had paid a “significant contribution” for the Sunflower Centre and remained “absolutely committed as a system partner to support victims of domestic violence”.