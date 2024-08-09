Northamptonshire councils settle million pound dispute over disaggregation finances almost four years after split

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost four years after the former Northamptonshire County Council split, the new West and North authorities have finally settled its closing balance sheets.

A dispute between West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) addressed concerns over where specific debts and assets now lie. While most balances on the former county council’s balance sheet were able to be sorted easily there were a number of balances which were ‘technically difficult’.

Historic decisions made by the now-defunct county council dating back decades had to be examined with a fine-tooth comb and were sometimes difficult to track. The contended amount between the authorities was thought to add up to around £40 million.

Earlier this year, the councils were warned that the disaggregation talks could fundamentally put council finances at significant risk if the agreed split is “wrong”.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council Adam Brown (left) and Leader of North Northamptonshire Council Jason Smithers.

Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, told the LDRS: “It is a complex task and some of our team have been working on this for a considerable amount of time due to complexities of the balance sheet.

“But I’m really pleased to say we find ourselves in a position now where we are ready to sign on the dotted line, as they say, to have that disaggregation put in place and for the two authorities West and North Northamptonshire to move on with solid foundations.

“We’re in this together as two authorities to deliver services to our residents of Northamptonshire as a whole. It was really important that both authorities weren’t left disadvantaged in any way shape or form.”

Adam Brown, leader of WNC added: “There’s no set formula for [disaggregation], the government won’t tell us precisely how that needs to be done.

“Thankfully with a lot of hard work from officers and the political will from the two leaders we’ve got to an agreement in the end we’re both very happy with.

“Compared to where we were with the old County Council we’re far stronger as a unitary authority. Ultimately, we’ve come to a really fair agreement that leaves both councils in a strong position to move forward and be able to collaborate in fine spirits in years ahead.”

In June, WNC was advised by their external auditor that their disaggregation discussions were “too slow” and could cause issues with gaining confidence in their current financial positions.

When asked if the process took too long, Councillor Brown said he would prefer the councils took the time and “got it right” rather than “rush it and live to regret it at a later date”.

A paper is set to go before NNC’s executive panel next Thursday to approve the split and the same decision will also be taken by WNC.