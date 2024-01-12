Northampton’s Palestine Solidarity Group conducts ‘Barclays Boycott’ during first rally of 2024

More than 200 protesters took to the streets of Northampton

The Northampton Palestine Solidarity group performed a “Barclays Boycott” alongside their first rally of 2024.

On Saturday January 6 more than 200 protesters with Palestinian flags and clothing took to the town centre to call for an end to the Israel - Palestine conflict.

There were “chants” and “speeches” that displayed the group's support for the Palestinian people. What differed from their normal proceedings however, was a protest against a national bank, which the group believes should be boycotted.

Protestors took to the streets of Northampton last Saturday. Photo: Kevin Johnstone.

In protest, they “leafleted” Barclays customers, most of whom were “appalled”, according to the group.

Young people and children were among those who attended as well as police officers that have “good relations” with the protesters.

Kevin Johnstone, a spokesperson for the group described how young people and officers gave their support: “Children spoke at the rally with impressive insight in speeches conveying truths that adults struggle to express.

“I spoke to officers in attendance and let them know we appreciated their attendance, while praising them, in association to The Met’s initiative to actively gather evidence of War Crimes in Gaza.”

Saturday’s rally was the first of the year as thousands will head down to protest in a National march in London on Saturday 14 due to the ongoing conflict.

The latest update in the war came last night as UK and US air forces launched an airstrike on the Houthi of Yemen targeting 16 sites. Following the Houthis continual attacks on allied ships in the Red Sea and support for Hamas in Gaza, as per BBC reports.

Mr Johnstone detailed how Northampton residents can show their support: “On the off-weeks NPSC schedules a Northants rally, or march, and multiple other events. We work with local Palestinians to fundraise for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We have links to social groups who sponsor visits from children of Palestine to Northants. We write, organise and educate, even with talks and film showings.

“We also encourage people towards humanity and growth. Come to support Palestine against not just Israeli Occupation, but against the unforgivable decisions of our own UK government.”