Northampton Town Council unanimously votes to support city status bid

Northampton Town Council has unanimously voted to support the unitary authority’s city status bid.

Town councillors met on Wednesday (November 25) at a meeting specifically convened to discuss the bid.

Councillors heard of the benefits other towns have had from becoming cities, both economical and in terms of civic pride and profile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town Council has voted in favour of supporting the city status bid.

Subsequently all councillors voted in favour of supporting West Northamptonshire Council’s city status bid, the deadline for which is December 8.

Proposing the motion, Councillor Jane Birch stated that giving Northampton city status would ‘enhance its profile and add prestige.’

Cllr Birch said: “We have good transport links, 800 years of civic history and heritage, and some very fine architecture.

“We also have wonderful parks and open spaces, a vibrant multicultural community, thriving cultural offers in theatres, museums, independent cinemas, arts and music centres, and three professional sports teams.

“City status could attract more tourism and visitors and enhance a sense of pride from Northamptonians.”

Seconding the proposal to back the city bid, Councillor Mike Hallam said he saw this as an opportunity to talk up all that is great about the town.

Cllr Hallam said: “It gives us a fantastic opportunity to showcase all the wonderful organisations, businesses, clubs, sports teams that are here in Northampton.

“Many people don't know what amazing work these people do in our town and this bid will highlight that, not just locally but to the nation as a whole.”

The town council, as a whole, said that on behalf of Northampton it wanted to be ambitious, forward thinking, and aspirational.

Northampton Mayor, Councillor Rufia Ashraf, continued: “I am proud to be Mayor of Northampton, even prouder of the town of Northampton, and I am extremely pleased that we as town council wholeheartedly voted to back the bid for city status for Northampton.”

The town council will now submit its supporting statement to West Northamptonshire Council as part of the final portfolio.