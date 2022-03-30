Northampton Town Council unanimously passes support for the people of Ukraine

Northampton Town Council has unanimously passed a motion showing its support for Ukraine at its full council meeting on Monday (March 28).

The motion, which was proposed by Councillor Jane Birch, passed nearly five weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started February 24. The conflict has seen millions of civilians displaced and yet more killed by Russian bombs, including children.

Council efforts have so far been supporting the people of Ukraine by appealing for donations of money and essential items. The council has also launched a donation drive for essential school supplies in aid of young Ukrainian refugees now attending school in Poland.

Northampton Town Council has pledged support for Ukrainian people.

The passed motion read: "We, local and regional leaders across Europe, strongly condemn the multiple attacks and violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. We express our full support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people and our peers in local and regional government.

"We will not accept that our European values and integrity be attacked again by the Russian Federation after the violation of Georgian territories by Russia in 2008."

In proposing the motion Cllr Jane Birch condemned the aggression undertaken by Russia and praised the people of Ukraine for their bravery. Cllr Birch highlighted the work the people of Northampton were doing to support Ukrainians fleeing war, and how she and her fellow councillors had helped coordinate efforts to send provisions.

She said: “We have been working with Northampton based Goodwill Solutions in order to get supplies and equipment to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The response from the people of Northampton has been fantastic and we as a town council have been proud to help coordinate it.”

Seconding the motion Councillor Mike Hallam said: “Northampton has a long history of welcoming those fleeing their homes for whatever reason, and I am proud that we as a town are responding in such a way to help the people of Ukraine.”