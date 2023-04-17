News you can trust since 1931
Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer selected to fight 2024 General Election for Conservative party

‘I am delighted and honoured to be re-selected’

By Andrew LewerContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST

Sitting Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer has been re-selected by his local Conservative Association to stand as their candidate at the next general election.

Andrew said, “I am delighted and honoured to be re-selected to stand for a third time. I love representing Northampton South and I am very much looking forward to fighting my tenth election as a Conservative candidate.”

Constituency Chairman and local West Northants Councillor, Nigel Hinch said, “Andrew is an exceptionally hardworking MP who has done a lot for Northampton South and brings a huge amount of experience, dedication and has a strong track record for his constituents.

Andrew Lewer MP with Association Chairs Nigel Hinch & Pinder ChauhanAndrew Lewer MP with Association Chairs Nigel Hinch & Pinder Chauhan
"He successfully lobbied hard for the funding of a new Children’s A&E and Emergency Department at NGH as well as getting Levelling-Up money for the regeneration of Northampton town centre. He is currently lobbying for funding for Maggie’s Cancer Centre and an Urgent Treatment Centre at the hospital. This is the calibre of MP we need to retain to represent Northampton South.”

Andrew Lewer MP with Association Chairs Nigel Hinch & Pinder ChauhanAndrew Lewer MP with Association Chairs Nigel Hinch & Pinder Chauhan
