Northampton sex shop bids to renew licence
Simply Pleasure, based at 86 Wellingborough Road, has applied to continue operating as a licensed sex shop under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982.
The application, made on August 26 by Timothy Hemming of Simply Pleasure Ltd, is for the renewal of the premises’ sex establishment licence.
Members of the public have until 28 days after that date to lodge any objections in writing with the council’s legal department at The Guildhall, St Giles’ Square. Objections must outline the grounds of opposition in general terms.
Council papers make clear that while the substance of any objections will be shared, the name and address of the objector do not have to be disclosed unless the individual consents.
