Northampton saved from Christmas bin chaos as refuse workers call off planned strikes

The contractor responsible for paying refuse workers has agreed to re-enter pay talks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton has been saved from a “stinky Christmas” as refuse workers have called off strikes planned for the festive period.

Veolia has agreed to get back around the table with union bosses in the New Year to re-enter pay talks, so the GMB union has suspended planned strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced last week that around 80 refuse workers would down tools on December 28 – 30 and again from January 2 – 5. There was also due to be an overtime ban between Christmas and New Year.

Refuse workers will now no longer strike in Northampton over the Christmas period.

Rachelle Wilkins, GMB organiser, said: “These workers deliver an essential service for the families, businesses, and communities of Northampton.

“I’m delighted that bin bosses have made concrete commitments to re-enter pay talks in January after weeks of refusing to budge. I would like to thank all those GMB members and company representatives who made this possible.

“Going into those talks we are as determined as ever that these workers are given the pay and recognition they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a previous statement, a Veolia spokesperson said: “Veolia has offered and remains committed to engage in early pay discussions for 2024. We encourage the GMB to meet with us on this basis so we can find a resolution for our people and avoid any disruption to residents’ services.”

The strikes were announced as representatives from the union said that currently the majority of Veolia refuse workers at the depot, including drivers, loads and admin staff, earn just 3p above minimum wage.