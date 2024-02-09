Northampton Saints submit plans to sell off land next to its training pitches to developers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Rugby Football Club has unveiled plans to sell some of “surplus” land adjacent to its training pitches for commercial development.

The Saints has recently submitted plans proposing to develop a currently unused piece of land they own between Edgar Mobbs Way and Ross Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed site covers about 0.39 hectares and is currently empty, lying adjacent to the Saints Rugby Club training pitches and surrounded by established commercial areas.

Saints have submitted plans to develop on a piece of surplus land next to its training pitches

Planning papers say: “The intention is for the site to be brought forward for sale transfer to a developer/occupier with all design matters subject to a future reserved matters application to suit their specific commercial requirements and use.

"The proposal seeks to provide an employment/commercial development site with an outline planning permission to approve the parameters for a range of potential commercial occupiers.”

An appraisal of the site for potential development for employment use has been carried out by commercial agents Drake and Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Drake and Partners spokesman said: “We believe there would be strong demand. It is fair to say there is a significant shortage of sites for sale in the current market and so especially within this size range. It would be of appeal to both developers and owner occupiers.

Here's the proposed site for development outlined in red

“It is our view that the level of such demand would be even greater for a site of circa one acre something that is very rarely available in the market. We believe it likely there would be several businesses, probably owner managed who would be attracted to the site.”

According to plans, the proposed development brings numerous benefits, including job creation in the Waterside Enterprise Zone, integration with existing employment areas, easy access via footpaths and cycleways to central Northampton and nearby residential areas, convenient proximity to major roads like the A45 and M1 Motorway, and flexible drainage options.

In other sporting news, Northants County Cricket Club (NCCC) has revealed plans to build a ‘state-of-the-art’, multi-million pound facility on council-owned adjacent to Boughton Lane in Moulton.