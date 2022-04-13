West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Labour Group is calling for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign after fines were issued for Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

The call comes after more than 50 fines were issued by Metropolitan Police against those who attended as many as 12 separate gatherings and parties held by Government staff whilst the rest of the UK was following strict lockdown restrictions.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Rishi Sunak confirmed on Tuesday (April 12) they have all paid fines for breaking Covid lockdown laws by attending a gathering in the Cabinet Room at No 10.

Despite repeated claims to parliament denying the parties, that has not saved the PM from being fined for them

Whilst Mr Johnson has found “100 per cent support” from Michael Ellis, Paymaster General and Conservative MP for Northampton North, as well as Peter Bone and Tom Pursglove, critics have been quick to call for his and Mr Sunak’s resignation.

Councillor Emma Roberts, deputy leader of WNC’s Labour Group, said: "The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed what the public have known for a long time - the Prime Minister and Chancellor broke the law by attending parties whilst the rest of the country was in lockdown.

"It is a stain on our two highest offices of state, that Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and their staff thought it was appropriate to drink and party, on numerous occasions, whilst so many were making huge sacrifices to protect their friends and family.

"Not only that, but the Prime Minister has chosen repeatedly to mislead Parliament, the press, and the people of the country in order to dodge legitimate questions as to whether he broke the very laws he created.”

Going further, the deputy leader warned that Mr Johnson’s actions could damage trust not just in his Government, but in the system itself.

The Cllr added: “This is far from the first time that it has been found that Boris Johnson has not been honest with the public, the consequence of which, is that more and more members of the public become disillusioned with the system which is meant to serve them.

"It is simply unacceptable that the PM can be allowed to further drag the reputation of all those that serve in political office further through the mud.

“Despite our political differences, I know many Conservative colleagues and party members to be decent, honest people who must be asking themselves whether these are the type of people that they want to be leading their party.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign, West Northamptonshire and the country deserve better than this."

The opposition is far from alone in their criticism, with the public also letting their feelings be known.

Whilst the beleaguered leader has some support, it is in the clear minority.

One reader tweeted, saying: “The ‘partygate’ is nonsense, eating a bit of cake in an office environment shouldn't be considered criminal.”

However, many more pushed back, with one user tweeting: “Johnson has dragged the Conservative party into the gutter and has taken our local MPs down there with him. Shameful and sickening to see them come out to defend him.”