West Northamptonshire has missed out on funding from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, which has left both the council and the opposition “disappointed”.

This week, the Government announced recipients of the second round of the £4.8 billion Levelling Up fund, with the aim to “breathe new life into more than 100 communities” via “transformational projects” across the country.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) bid to receive £20 million towards the new leisure, health and community facilities in Weston Favell and a further £13 million towards projects in Delpare Abbey, Moulton College and Maggies at Northampton General Hospital. However, the authority has been told the bids were unsuccessful.

The proposal for the Weston Favell hub, which was the largest part of West Northamptonshire Council's Levelling Up funding bid.

Both the council and West Northamptonshire’s Labour group have been left “disappointed” by this decision.

Councillor Daniel Lister WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth said: “Providing vital health and leisure services for our communities is one of our core priorities as a council. It is therefore disappointing that these projects have not been selected to receive funding from the second round of the Government’s Levelling Up Funds.”

Councillor Wendy Randall, Labour group leader, said: "We're bitterly disappointed to not see WNC's proposals included on the list of successful projects.

“I have asked Cllr Lister, the cabinet member responsible for the Levelling Up bids, for a briefing on why we have again missed out on these vital funds for our communities."

The council says it will now consider how the decision affects the proposals and will review future funding streams to support the delivery of this project.

Cllr Lister added: "The current facilities and services on offer are out of date and do not meet the needs of residents. Therefore, we will consider how these proposals affect the future of these projects and will consider future funding streams to deliver regenerated and new services for our communities.”

A total of 111 areas have been awarded funding from the second round of Levelling Up, including nearby Peterborough, which has been allocated £4.8 million for its Station Quarter, including a second entrance to a new look railway station along with retail and office development and enhanced travel links into the city.

What WNC submitted bids for

In July 2022, WNC submitted a bid for a leisure centre, cinema, library, and a new home for health and social services in Weston Favell, as well as a combined bid towards the restoration of 19th century stables at Delapré Abbey to create a wellbeing hub that increases access, awareness, education and control over decisions about health.

A further bid was made to establish a cancer care centre at Northampton General Hospital, match funded with £3 million from the charity Maggie’s, to provide third sector support to the Integrated Care System and deliver a programme to patients and their families.

The council also submitted a bid to build a new animal welfare unit at Moulton College to allow new courses and greater capacity.

