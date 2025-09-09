Northampton North MP given new role in Prime Minister's reshuffle

Lucy Rigby MP

Northampton North MP Lucy Rigby has been appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister in the Prime Minister’s reshuffle.

In her new position, she will hold responsibility for financial services policy, reform and regulation, including financial conduct and stability, financial services taxes, sanctions, economic crime, and anti-money laundering measures.

Ms Rigby was appointed to the Government in December 2024 as Solicitor General within the Attorney General’s Office following her election as a Labour MP in July 2024. Prior to this appointment she held the position of PPS to the Ministry of Justice, and was appointed by her peers to the Treasury Select Committee.

She said: “I am delighted to be appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury and to be working alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves and our excellent Treasury team.

“The Government is driving through reforms to financial services regulation that will put more money in people’s pockets and create good, skilled jobs right across the country.”

Before becoming an MP, Lucy worked as a partner at a City law firm specialising in competition law. She also previously worked for Slaughter and May, Which? and the Office of Fair Trading.