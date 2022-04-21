Northampton library saved AGAIN as group found to open community-led service in new location

A Northampton library looks to have escaped permanent closure for a THIRD time.

Residents fought off a bid to close St James’ Library in 2011 and it survived after a raft of county council cuts were ruled illegal.

Plans to keep it going as a community-run effort were stymied by the Covid-19 pandemic and earlier this year West Northamptonshire Council pleaded for a group to take over management after more than two years closed.

On Thursday (April 21) officials confirmed the council has received a viable bid from new operators to move the library from its current location in St James’ Square.

Details will be discussed at a council cabinet meeting on May 3 but deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture & leisure, Adam Brown, said: “I am delighted that we now have an acceptable offer accompanied with a viable business case to reinstate a community library in St James.

"Local ward members and the community have stepped up to ensure that a valuable resource won’t be lost, and I commend everyone involved on their hard work.”

Sixfields councillors Imran Chowdhury, Brian Sargeant, and Nick Sturges-Alex have led efforts to evaluate bidders to run the service and worked with council officers to progress to the best outcome for the residents of St James.

A business case has now been developed and proposals for funding the necessary IT infrastructure are due to go before the meeting next month.

Cllr Sturges-Alex explained: “In recent history libraries have always helped the disadvantaged to access education and the concept is just as relevant today, and bringing this library into a building that is already run for the local community, by a group that is dedicated to this purpose, is a perfect fit."

Community-run libraries are already up and running at Abington, Moulton and Earls Barton.

St James’ was one of 17 libraries off-loaded by the now defunct Northamptonshire County Council as it battled a £70 million funding shortfall in 2018.