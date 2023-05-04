Northampton law firm's plan to convert dancehall into seven flats with no parking could 'destroy' community

A law firm’s plan to convert a dancehall into seven flats risks “destroying” the community around it, residents claim.

SP Law, which has offices in Whitworth Road in Northampton, wants to convert the hall at the back of its complex in Adnitt Road.

The former Conservative Club was built in 1894 and is currently used by the Open Stage Performing Arts Company. Residents claim the proposal to increase the number of residents in the area would make car parking which they said is already “dangerous” much worse.

One said the law firm had given “absolutely no consideration” to residents in surrounding roads. Another said it was “already almost impossible” to find a parking space close to their home or in nearby roads when they need one.

SP Law will not provide any new car parking spaces as part of the development but said it will provide seven bike parking spaces. In plans available on the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) website, it said it will use the dancehall for five one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats.

But Abington and Phippsville’s WNC councillor Zoe Smith said its plan would “greatly exacerbate existing dangerous parking conditions” on the street and those nearby. She asked for it to be debated by councillors rather than decided by a WNC planning officer.

Another resident said they had lived in their home since 2011 and thought the area had gone “steadily downhill”, with the prospect of new flats likely to make it worse. Others complained about the dumping of rubbish, including furniture, from rental flats which they said were “saturating” the neighbourhood.

Another of 19 objectors said the flats were “destroying the community spirit” in what is a “packed street”, while another said WNC is “destroying our neighbourhood” by allowing more flats.