A council flat resident living underneath a building site for two years says he feels “shortchanged” and “treated with contempt” by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH).

NPH, the council's housing provider, promised to give 15 residents living on the top floor of the under-construction Woodstock building, in Billing Road, a payment of £980 each following “disruption” during building works.

NPH is building two extra floors at Woodstock comprising of 10 one-bed flats, which will “add to the town's social housing stock by building upwards rather than outwards”.

Woodstock in Billing Road is under construction while residents are still living there

However, NPH has since amended the goodwill payment to £700 per resident because workers will be causing “disruption” for 10 days instead of 14 days.

'Endless disruption to our lives'

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the works have caused “endless disruption” to lives, “widespread and repeated damage” to people's homes, and a loss of parking spaces. And now he feels “shortchanged” by NPH.

He said: "The letter informed us of a £980 payment per top floor flat, £70 per day for the two-week closure. It didn’t say 'subject to change', so bank details were handed over.

"Subsequently, and clearly demonstrating their contempt for the tenants, NPH reduced its ‘goodwill’ to an equation intended to shortchange us by £280 claiming disruption wouldn’t occur for four days when they are off site. Try two years of disruption and add that up. Is it good will, ill will, or danger money?"

Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, called the decision “bizarre”.

She said: "I am disappointed NPH has done this without consultation and did not even share the decision with me. I am making enquiries. It seems bizarre."

Mike Kay NPH chief executive said: "We have...offered to make a goodwill payment to acknowledge the disruption and disturbance top floor residents may experience during this time.

"The work will take place over a two-week period, but our contractors will not be working at the weekends. The payment offered has therefore been calculated over 10 days, rather than 14. The payment residents will receive reflects this and works out at a total of £700.