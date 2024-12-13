Northampton family with young children 'kept awake all night' due to WNC carrying out roadworks UNTIL 'gone' 3.30am

Residents have spoken out against West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) completing roadworks UNTIL 3am, keeping their young children “up all night”.

A family who lives on Billing Road East say WNC has been “ripping up the roads” from 10pm until past 3.30am.

WNC has confirmed this is correct and the works are part of the Abington Active Travel Scheme.

The unhappy resident said: “Yesterday was the second night in a row the council have thought it would be acceptable to start ripping up the roads at midnight. The first night it went from 10pm to 2am and last night from 11pm till gone 3.30am. It has kept my children awake as the noise is so loud.

Abington Active Travel Scheme works are taking place at the junction of Billing Road and Rushmere Road.

"My partner has work at 7am and I have a night shift this evening. These road works have caused nothing but issues for us. They also blocked our driveway off for a whole weekend by using it as a dumping ground without asking us.

"We understand road works have to happen but surely that is not right in a residential area. How do we get sleep?

Responding, Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s cabinet member for highways and transport said: “The residents directly affected by the works and the road closure were sent a letter two weeks prior to works starting to advise them that from December 9 to December 13 a full junction closure would be in place between 8pm to 6am to facilitate surfacing works, also explaining that noise levels may increase during these times.

“This work has taken place as planned this week and whilst we endeavour to carry out the loudest aspects of this work as early as possible (before 11pm), we appreciate it may have caused inconvenience due to the noisy activities during this period.

"We thank residents for their continued support and patience. Further night-time works will continue until today (Friday) and some additional works will be taking place week commencing December 16, but mainly during the day.”

Cllr Larratt added that the project, which began on October 21, aims to improve and connect key areas in Northampton, with most work being carried out under lane closures and temporary traffic lights.