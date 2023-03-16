Northampton dog owners could be fined £100 for not picking up after their pet

Dog owners in Northampton could soon be fined £100 for not picking up after their pet, if a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is implemented.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is consulting on a PSPO covering the Northampton area, which is similar to the one introduced across Daventry and South Northamptonshire in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If adopted the PSPO would see people fined if they fail to:

Dog owners in Northampton could soon be fined £100 for not picking up after their dog.

pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly

carry the means to pick up after their dog

prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, such as play areas, schools and some leisure facilities including skateparks, tennis courts, MUGA (multi-use games areas) and bowling greens.

keep their dog on a lead in areas such as in cemeteries, allotments, car parks, outside schools on school days and sports ground during sporting activity

walk their dog on a lead when in Northampton Town Centre and Upton Country Park

The PSPO would also make it an offence to smoke tobacco, tobacco related products, smokeless tobacco products including electronic cigarettes, herbal cigarettes, or any illegal substances within the boundaries of play areas, land near schools, skateparks, tennis courts, MUGA and bowling greens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: "This consultation provides an opportunity for people to provide us with their views on the proposed measures for public open spaces in the former Northampton borough.

“The PSPO proposals seek to encourage responsible dog ownership and prevent people from smoking in public areas, such as in children’s play areas.

“We look forward to reviewing comments and looking at how we can further support our communities."

The PSPO makes it an offence for someone to walk more than four dogs at once in public spaces. However, the council says that requirement is not being enforced whilst conversations continue with representatives of professional dog walkers and consideration is being given to the development of a licensing scheme and associated code of conduct to support these groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad