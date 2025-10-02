Northampton councillor says new role is 'baptism of fire' after he was called out for meeting blunder

A new councillor has compared taking on the role to a “baptism of fire”, after he was called out by other members for proposing incorrect changes to the constitution at a meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Silas Hays (Reform UK), who is chair of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Democracy and Standards Committee, addressed a full council meeting on Thursday September 25 to ask for approval for a number of changes to be noted in the day-to-day operation of council business.

He said: “Given I had limited time, I’m hopeful that all members have read the report, as today I would like to highlight what I think most people would agree is the most significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It relates to the use of the [debate speaking] queueing system. What we are proposing today is to return to a registration to speak system administered by democratic services for all meetings in the Great Hall.”

The full council meeting was held on Thursday evening, in the Northampton Guildhall. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

He explained this would mean that anyone wishing to speak would have to register their intention beforehand and the chair would call on them, which would “restore orderly, transparent and well-managed debate”.

However, a point of order was called by Independent Councillor Ian McCord, who said that what Cllr Hays had described was “the exact opposite” of what had been agreed by Democracy and Standards.

In the report put to the council, it actually stated that the automated queueing system for speaking had been “deployed successfully” since June 2025. The only change proposed was to bring the constitution in line so members wishing to ask questions to cabinet members about their portfolio area no longer have to provide their names before the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation on all of the proposed changes was undertaken with the Democracy and Standards Committee and relevant officers before the report went to the council.

Cllr Silas Hays, Reform UK, Billing. Credit: WNC

Cllr McCord added: “So the chair of Democracy and Standards doesn’t actually understand either democracy, standards or the constitution - and he’s the custodian of it.”

He was also picked up by Councillor Jonathan Harris (Lib Dem) for referring to his own committee as ‘Governance and Standards’ instead of ‘Democracy and Standards’.

After being questioned by the monitoring officer, Cllr Hays withdrew his comments and asked to go forward with the recommendations as written in the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his blunder after the meeting, Cllr Hays told the LDRS: “I think this incident highlights what a baptism of fire becoming a councillor can be, and we don’t always get it right straight away. There are some key learning points from Thursday, the main one for me is to seek independent advice on what you might put forwards in meetings.

“I would also highlight to all new councillors how essential it is to read comprehensively, as soon as it is released, the information pack for the meeting and where there is a lack of certainty, engage with the very experienced officers and ask questions.

“I look forward to learning more on meeting protocol (proactively from now on!) and I remain committed to working hard for residents and to ensuring our meetings focus on the issues that matter most.”