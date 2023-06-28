Northampton councillor apologises 'profusely' for showing Islamist hate preacher around The Guildhall

A Northampton councillor has apologised “profusely” for showing an Islamist hate preacher around a historical town centre building.

Labour councillor Enam Haque (Castle ward) took Bangladeshi-born Enayutullah Abbasi on a tour around The Guildhall earlier this month (June), which was reportedly part of a country-wide tour.

In a public apology, councillor Haque said he was “completely unaware” of Abbasi’s “abhorrent” views.

He said: “I was completely unaware of Enayutullah Abbasi’s abhorrent views and I condemn them in the strongest possible terms.

“As local councillors, we are often asked to meet with international visitors as representatives of Northampton. I received a late call from Enayutullah Abbasi’s representative requesting to see the civic side of our town, which I accepted in good faith. Had I known of his views, I would never have agreed.

“I apologise profusely for my actions and any offence caused.”

Conservative councillor James Hill (Billing and Rectory Farm ward) says questions have got to be asked of how the tour was allowed to happen.

He said: “I know Enam quite well and I don’t think this is something he’s intentionally done, by any means.”

Councillor Hill also believed the Home Office had questions to answer regarding visas and grants.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport blamed the central Labour Group for the incident.

She said: “I know Councillor Haque to be a hard-working and honest councillor for this town and county. In my opinion, central Labour should have been on top of this.

"It’s unfortunate that Enam was the only councillor named because he was not alone and yet he receives the flak.”

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “This visit was not organised by or at the invitation of West Northamptonshire Council – our members have access and are able to invite third parties to view the public parts of the building.

“It is an important part of our democratic engagement that meetings are open to the public, and we don’t deny access to these areas unless we believe there is a security risk.”

