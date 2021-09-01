Northampton Barclaycard employees could benefit from lakehouse and outdoor space at huge Brackmills office location

An application from Barclaycard to build a lakehouse and outdoor space for employees to keep fit at its Northampton office has been recommended for approval.

The bank wants to make room for outdoor chess, table tennis and petanque tables at its Brackmills Industrial Estate headquarters on Pavilion Drive.

West Northamptonshire Council's planning officer has advised the planning committee to approve the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday (September 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barclaycard office on Pavilion Drive, Northampton. Photo: Google

"It is considered that the proposal would provide enhanced facilities for a major employer within Northampton and would not have an undue detrimental impact on the appearance and character of the wider area, nor result in any undue harm to residential amenity, parking, and highway safety," the officer's report, published yesterday (Tuesday, August 31), states.

Barclaycard's proposed lakehouse would be 93-square-metres, single storey, flat-roofed and timber clad with a covered terrace and positioned on the eastern side of the site.

A new landscaping scheme is proposed to surround the lakehouse with a terrace, and planting areas.

The staff outdoor fitness area with five exercise stations made of timber would be on the northern side of the site.