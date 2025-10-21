'No further update' on DOGE actions at West Northants Council as authority faces £50m budget gap

Northampton Guildhall, West Northamptonshire Council (Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

A Freedom of Information request has revealed there are no DOGE updates as West Northants Council faces a £50m budget gap it is looking to close ahead of next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Reform UK swooped in and won control of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in May, it was soon trumpeted as one of the first authorities to receive a visit from the party’s Elon Musk-style efficiency unit, tasked with rooting out waste.

Now, more than 100 days on, and with WNC starting its budget-setting process with a £50m funding gap for the next financial year, it has been revealed that no information has yet been shared with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK West Northants Leader, Mark Arnull, has said that his administration is applying its “own internal DOGE programme to look at things differently”, ahead of outsourcing the work to the external unit. He added that DOGE can be applied at any time, and that it is hoped that in-year savings can be driven out as the authority moves through “what is likely to be a challenging year ahead”.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council (Nadia Lincoln LDRS)

The DOGE departments were first promised in Northamptonshire by Nigel Farage, at the start of the local election campaign. He said the operation would audit long-term contracts, cut spending and get a “proper grip on the finances”.

On June 13, Head of DOGE, Zia Yusuf, visited senior officers at West Northants Council to kick off conversations about bringing in the efficiency unit. The party announced it would be sending a team of software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors, who would be working free of charge, to eliminate any wasteful spending and ensure money is spent solely on activity that benefits residents.

No timetable for the DOGE process was presented, however, in July, West Northamptonshire became the first Reform UK authority to approve a legal framework to review information-sharing arrangements that could lead to identifying savings under DOGE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of this included WNC carrying out due diligence checks on anyone appointed to the external efficiency team and entering into relevant legal agreements with them before any data can be shared.

According to information obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) under the Freedom of Information Act, as of October 13, no due diligence requests have been responded to, no legal agreements have been signed and no data has been shared.

A WNC spokesperson commented: “At this time, there have been no further discussions and there is no further update as the council is waiting for the return of due diligence documents and will not progress unless checks are complete.

“In the meantime, the council continues to progress its own plans to drive efficiencies and seek savings through transformation ahead of the budget setting for next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is currently undergoing its annual ‘star chambers’ process to look to eliminate the £50m shortfall for 2026/27 and set a balanced budget going into the new financial year.

According to an update given by Chief Finance Officer, Martin Henry, at a Place and Resources Overview and Scrutiny meeting on Wednesday (October 15), the internal star chambers process has “delivered a significant amount of efficiencies”, but “it doesn’t close the gap entirely”.

A draft budget is due to go to cabinet in December, so the finance proposals can go out to public consultation before the final budget is voted on in February 2026.

Cllr Mark Arnull said cabinet members are still going through star chambers to identify what efficiencies they can achieve without making drastic changes to essential services. He previously told NLive Radio on its weekly politics show that council tax is ‘highly likely’ to go up next year due to rising pressures on services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reform UK council leader told the LDRS: “The challenge becomes ever greater, as the gap between revenue received and the cost and demand for services widens. Much of the low-hanging fruit in WNC has already been picked, although with the new Reform UK administration comes different skills and experience, and as such we are applying our own internal DOGE programme to look at things differently.

“A recent example of this was reported around Cllr Andrew Last and the savings identified in IT Licensing. Cllr Last is currently reviewing planned DTI (Digital, Technology and Innovation) transformation projects to drive out significant savings over the next year to 18 months.

“Similarly, I have only this week been discussing with officers the matter of temporary accommodation and that for rough sleepers and the homeless. I am able to bring my extensive knowledge from major events to scrutinise costs and scopes of work to drive out efficiencies and financial savings.

“As leader, I am very lucky to have a cabinet and senior party colleagues that have such broad business experience that can be applied to the work of the council to the benefit of our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the budget is set in full council next February and comes in in April, the DOGE principles can be applied at any time, and it is hoped that in-year savings and efficiencies can be driven out as we move through what is likely to be a challenging year ahead.”

Reform UK did not comment on when the team of specialists is expected to be appointed to West Northants’ DOGE, or how many notifications of interest they have received to be part of the unit.