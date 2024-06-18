NLive Radio to host General Election hustings for the Northampton North and Northampton South

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NLive Radio the local radio station for Northampton is set to host two hustings’ events once each for the Northampton North and Northampton South constituencies, these are to be broadcast live on NLive Radio and in front of a live studio audience.

The Northampton North event takes place on Thursday the 27th June broadcast live from 6pm, and the Northampton South event takes place on Friday the 28th June broadcast live from 6pm. Candidates from the four main parties have been invited to participate live, and the other candidates are being invited to contribute to pre-recorded interviews that will be broadcast immediately after the live hustings.

Station Manager Martin Steers said, “This election is so important for Northampton, and as the local radio station for Northampton it was important that we do our bit to help the candidates connect with the voters, and also for the voters to put their issues to the candidates”

The candidates from Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform UK have confirmed their attendances for both constituencies, but while the Conservative Party candidate for Northampton North has confirmed his attendance, Andrew Lewer the Conservative Party candidate standing for re-election for Northampton South has declined the opportunity to engage with listeners due to a ‘fixed campaign schedule’.

NLive Radio Studios

The hustings will be Chaired by Kate Ironside, former political journalist and Programme Leader of BA Multimedia Journalism at the University of Northampton, and Ciara Steward, 2nd year BA Multimedia Sports Journalism student at the University of Northampton who has previously chaired the NLive Radio hustings for the Northants Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner.

The hustings will also be available as a listen again via the NLive Radio website, and forms part of the station’s coverage of this year’s general election.