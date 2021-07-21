Newly formed Northampton Town Council launches two grant schemes for charities and community groups

The town council wants to help community groups in Northampton.

Two new community-focused grant schemes have been launched by Northampton Town Council.

The newly formed council is keen to help charities, groups and organisations by giving them the opportunity to get their hands on a share of £125,000 via The Councillor’s Community Fund or The Community Grants Scheme.

The Councillor’s’ Community Fund is for applications of up to £2,500 and is for ward based projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each councillor has a sum of money to support projects in their ward.

Applicants will need to contact and get the support of one of their ward town councillors before making an application to this fund and the ward councillor will have to provide a supporting statement.

Councillor Jane Birch, chair of the communities services committee, said: “These ward based grants are a great resource for local groups to tap into and get some vital funding, the relatively quick decision making process will also make them attractive too.

“An added benefit is that they allow councillors to support what is going on in their communities and work with these groups in delivering their projects.

“The criteria are deliberately broad, it needs to benefit the ward and its residents, the applicants should be a group, charity or organisation, and most importantly applicants need the support of their ward councillor.

“So for example if a sports club is looking for some new equipment, or a residents group wants to enhance an area for the benefit of all, then get in touch with your local town councillor and see if they can help with some funding through Northampton Town Council.”

The other pot of money is the Community Grants Scheme.

This is open to all groups, charities and organisations in Northampton, and unlike the other scheme it needs to demonstrate that it is benefiting residents across a larger area than just one ward.

It is likely that the funding required will be in excess of £2,500.

Councillor Rufia Ashraf, Mayor of Northampton, said: “We know that there are so many different charities, groups and organisations doing so much good in Northampton and the Town Council wants to support them in the fantastic work they do.

“One of the few positives of the pandemic was the way communities supported each other and we are keen to harness this.

“It may be that your charity is looking to provide support for the vulnerable, or your group wants to put on an event to raise the profile of the town or a cause, whatever it is, Northampton Town Council may be able to help.”

For both grants, applicants will be required to fill out an application form and provide the requested supporting documentation.

There is no deadline for the councillor’s grant, however once each councillor has spent their allocation, it will not be renewed until the next financial year.

The deadline for the communities grant is October 3.