New provider secured for homeless accommodation in Northampton as current contract nears end

A new provider for homeless accommodation in Northampton has been secured, as the current contract is nearing its end.

Connection Support will be taking over running Oasis House in Campbell Square, as the contract with current provider Midland Heart runs out at the end of September.

The new contract is for three-and-a-half years, with the option to extend for a further year. The contract will be funded by the government’s Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery Grant.

Oasis House provides just under 60 people with a place to sleep and aims to help them transition into longer-term accommodation.

The council says the new service is expected to deliver long-term benefits and financial savings by preventing repeat homelessness and rough sleeping reducing demand for supported housing and adult social care, and minimising costs linked to offending, poor health, and unemployment.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at WNC, said: “This appointment secures the future of this essential service and ensures that people experiencing homelessness in our area will continue to receive the intensive, tailored support they need.

“Oasis House plays a crucial role in helping people rebuild their lives, and this new partnership will strengthen our ability to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable residents."

WNC says its will work closely with Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH), and Midland Heart will work closely with Connection Support to ensure a smooth transition of services over the coming weeks.

Chris Keating, CEO of Connection Support, added: “This marks an exciting expansion of our services into Northamptonshire, and we’re committed to bringing our expertise of providing trauma-informed, person-centred support to the area.

“Our focus will be on repeat prevention as much as crisis response – helping people to not only find stability today but equipping them with the tools and connections they need to prevent homelessness in the future."

Oasis House is also home to charity The Hope Centre. The new provider will not affect the charity’s operations and the council previously promised that the charity will have a secure tenancy at Oasis House, for as long as it wants it.