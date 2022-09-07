New Prime Minister Liz Truss names first cabinet with promotions for two Northamptonshire MPs

New Prime Minister Liz Truss has handed promotions to two Northamptonshire MPs in her first cabinet.

Northampton North’s Michael Ellis becomes Attorney General — the government’s chief legal advisor — replacing new home secretary Suella Braverman.

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris was confirmed as the new Northern Ireland secretary in one of a number of appointments announced by Downing Street on Tuesday night (September 6).

Liz Truss promoted Northamptonshire MPs Chris Heaton-Harris and Michael Ellis in her first Cabinet as Prime Minister

Mr Heaton-Harris briefly served as Minister of State for Europe and North American under Ms Truss when she was foreign secretary, before becoming Chief Whip earlier this year as Boris Johnson was battling to keep Conservative MPs onside amid the Partygate scandal.

The 54-year-old local football referee and staunch Brexiteer said he is “honoured” to be appointed, adding: “Looking forward to questions in the House tomorrow morning, heading out to NI and getting to work.”

Mr Heaton-Harris’ appointment has been cautiously welcomed by all sides as he faces a number of pressing issues in his new high-profile role — in particular, the absence of a functioning power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) were returned as the second-largest party in May's elections but refused to take part in a power-sharing government until its concerns over the protocol affecting trade borders are resolved.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC: “I've worked closely with him on the protocol bill, so he understands the issues that are confronting us at this time and I'm hopeful that as secretary of state he will bring that voice to the cabinet table to get this done, get a solution on the protocol and then let's move on.”

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood, whose party is anti-Brexit and supports negotiations with the EU on maintaining the protocol, said: “Chris' politics are totally different to mine, he's a very hard-line Brexiteer, but I know him, I like him, he seems to be a good enough guy.