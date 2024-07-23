New independent members added to West Northamptonshire Council's audit and governance committee
In their new roles, Charles and Mark will be vital in strengthening the council's governance, risk management, financial reporting, and anti-fraud efforts.
Their independent oversight will ensure the highest standards for the council's members, residents, and stakeholders.
As non-voting members with relevant expertise and knowledge, they will assist the committee in overseeing internal and external audit arrangements, reviewing financial statements and statutory accounts, and evaluating the Council’s governance, risk management, and control measures.
Charles Davidson brings a wealth of experience from senior roles in central government, specialising in information technology and security. Charles is a Chartered Engineer and Chartered Cyber Security Professional, he has also been a dedicated school governor in Northampton for many years.
Charles shared: "I think West Northants Council has shown a real commitment to good governance by creating these new independent positions. I'm thrilled to join the committee and look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the community I've called home for over 34 years."
Mark Jones is a partner with a global audit and accounting firm, leading a portfolio of over 20 outsourced internal audit clients across various sectors, including housing, emergency services, NHS, charity, and education. A qualified CIPFA accountant, Mark has previously served as the chief internal auditor for several local authorities.
Mark said: "I am eager to give back to the community I live in by working as an Independent Member of the Council’s Audit and Governance Committee. I look forward to supporting the Council’s governance and risk management efforts and ensuring the highest standards of accountability."
Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet member for Finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We welcome Charles and Mark to the Audit and Governance Committee. Their expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that our governance, risk management, and financial oversight are of the highest standard. I am confident that their contributions will greatly benefit our community."
