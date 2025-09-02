New development of 20 affordable homes on edge of Northamptonshire village set for approval

A new development of affordable homes could be built on the edge of a Northamptonshire village, as the council is set to approve plans this week.

The site, which is within the open countryside beyond the boundary of Potterspury, would expand the village by a further 23 homes off Furtho Lane. To the west of the site is a similarly sized development of affordable houses and apartments on Drovers Way, which was completed around a decade ago.

Abbeymill Homes and Grand Union Housing say the site will be broken up into 20 affordable housing units, which will be marketed as shared ownership and social rent, and three self-build plots that will come forward at a later date.

A range of housing options from one-bedroom flats to four-bed family homes will be offered on site. The plans also involve the upgrading of the existing access off the lane, parking spaces and landscaping.

Plans for the affordable and self-build homes. Credit: Abbeymill Homes

However, the proposals have not been welcomed by all, with 44 letters of objection and just one letter of support being sent into West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Concerns have been raised about the suitability of the roads and highway safety, the impact of construction, and the pressures on local infrastructure, with one member of the public stating that “it would be madness” to approve the development.

Another added: “The proposed land offers at the moment much needed green space which is enjoyed by wildlife and villagers. Potterspury is a charming little village that wishes to retain its character and does not need or want to become an extension of MK, which is what it feels like at the moment.”

Potterspury Parish Council has also submitted its own objections, stating that there is a lack of evidenced need for the housing proposed and that it lies in open countryside outside the village confines, which is contrary to council policy.

The site lies within open countryside on the edge of a similar sized development in Potterspury.

WNC planning officers have advised councillors to green-light the proposals. They said the proposed units would go some way to meeting a district-wide requirement of 173 new affordable homes per year in South Northants and that the scale of growth in comparison to the village is proportionate.

The authority’s planning committee will meet on Thursday September 4 to discuss the plans and issue its decision on the housing scheme.