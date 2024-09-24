New data reveals £2.8 million in housing benefits handed out to hundreds of residents in Northampton so far this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data reveals £2.8 million in housing benefits handed out this year in Northampton — data from the past three years shows rising claims.

New data on housing claims from Northampton, South Northamptonshire, and Daventry has been revealed following a Freedom of Information request by this newspaper.

The data shows how many people needed support with housing in the area between 2021 and 2024, along with the payments made.

In the current year, nearly £2.8 million has already been handed out in housing benefits to residents in Northampton, reflecting an urgent demand for assistance as many struggle with housing costs.

One Angel Square, Northampton, headquarters of West Northamptonshire Council. (Image: Nadia Lincoln LDRS).

So far this year, a total of £3,024,954.67 in housing benefits has been paid out across Northampton, South Northamptonshire, and Daventry.

Housing benefit is a government assistance programme designed to help individuals and families with low incomes pay their rent. It provides financial support to eligible claimants, ensuring they can afford housing and avoid homelessness.

Here’s a simplified look at the findings:

Northampton

2021/22: Northampton saw 499 housing claims. Most claims were related to people renting homes under deregulated housing schemes. No payment data is available for this year, according to WNC.

2022/23: Claims increased to 593, mainly under housing association schemes. No payment data is available for this year, according to WNC.

2023/24: The number of claims rose slightly to 601, with most claims under deregulated housing associations. A significant payment of £905,769.02 was made as part of the total housing benefits paid out during this period.

2024/25 (so far): So far, 425 claims have been reported, with £2,812,406.79 already paid out, marking a significant increase in support provided.

South Northamptonshire

2021/22: South Northamptonshire saw 30 claims, mostly from vulnerable tenants. A total of £255,741.60 was paid out in housing support.

2022/23: There were 36 claims, with payments increasing to £268,269.23. Claims were mostly from those in deregulated housing schemes.

2023/24: The number of claims dropped slightly to 27, but payments rose to £333,919.93, indicating more financial support being given to claimants.

2024/25 (so far): So far, 24 claims have been reported in this period, with £180,622.01 paid out.

Daventry

2021/22: There were only two claims in Daventry, with £24,959.40 paid out in support.

2022/23: The number of claims increased to 12, with payments totalling £55,283.31.

2023/24: The number of claims slightly increased to 14, and £50,310.55 was paid out during this period.

2024/25 (so far): So far, only five claims have been reported this year, with £31,925.87 paid out.

Overall, housing claims have generally increased over the years, especially in Northampton, which has seen the largest number of claims and financial payouts.

WNC has been contacted for comment.