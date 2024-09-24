New data reveals hundreds of complaints and dozens of suspensions for Northampton taxi drivers since 2021
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
New data from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) highlights complaints made against licensed taxi drivers across the Northampton area from 2021 to the present.
This information, revealed following a Freedom of Information request by this newspaper, sheds some light on driver conduct and public concerns regarding taxi services in and around West Northants.
Northampton
From the available data, there have been a total of 147 complaints against licensed taxi drivers in the Northampton area since 2021. However, specifics regarding the nature of these complaints and their outcomes are unavailable, according to WNC.
South Northamptonshire
In South Northamptonshire, the total number of complaints (including inquiries) against taxi drivers over the last few years is as follows:
2021: 52 complaints
2022: 67 complaints
2023: 51 complaints
2024 (up until August 31): 27 complaints
The outcomes of these complaints reveal that:
In 2021, seven complaints were investigated, with 26 resulting in no further action.
In 2022, six investigations were completed, and 49 were closed with no further action.
In 2023, nine complaints were investigated, with 25 resulting in no further action.
In 2024, three complaints were investigated, and 10 were resolved without further action.
In the Daventry area, there have been 14 complaints against licensed taxi drivers since 2021. The breakdown of complaints includes:
Abusive language: One
Inappropriate behaviour: Three
Overcharged for journey: Three
Poor driving: Four
Using phone while driving: One
Refusing a wheelchair-using customer: One
Refusing to complete a customer’s requested journey: One
Regarding outcomes, 11 complaints led to no further action, while one driver received a suspension, and two were given verbal warnings.
Driver outcomes by year
The following summarises the outcomes for licensed taxi drivers over the past few years:
2021: less than five revocations, 14 suspensions, 44 warnings, 0 fines
2022: less than five revocations, 8 suspensions, 19 warnings, 0 fines
2023 to November 2023: less than five revocations, 16 suspensions, 25 warnings, 0 fines
WNC has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.