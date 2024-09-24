New data reveals hundreds of complaints and dozens of suspensions for Northampton taxi drivers since 2021

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed hundreds of complaints and dozens of suspensions against taxi drivers in and around Northampton since 2021.

New data from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) highlights complaints made against licensed taxi drivers across the Northampton area from 2021 to the present.

This information, revealed following a Freedom of Information request by this newspaper, sheds some light on driver conduct and public concerns regarding taxi services in and around West Northants.

Northampton

From the available data, there have been a total of 147 complaints against licensed taxi drivers in the Northampton area since 2021. However, specifics regarding the nature of these complaints and their outcomes are unavailable, according to WNC.

South Northamptonshire

In South Northamptonshire, the total number of complaints (including inquiries) against taxi drivers over the last few years is as follows:

2021: 52 complaints

2022: 67 complaints

2023: 51 complaints

2024 (up until August 31): 27 complaints

The outcomes of these complaints reveal that:

In 2021, seven complaints were investigated, with 26 resulting in no further action.

In 2022, six investigations were completed, and 49 were closed with no further action.

In 2023, nine complaints were investigated, with 25 resulting in no further action.

In 2024, three complaints were investigated, and 10 were resolved without further action.

In the Daventry area, there have been 14 complaints against licensed taxi drivers since 2021. The breakdown of complaints includes:

Abusive language: One

Inappropriate behaviour: Three

Overcharged for journey: Three

Poor driving: Four

Using phone while driving: One

Refusing a wheelchair-using customer: One

Refusing to complete a customer’s requested journey: One

Regarding outcomes, 11 complaints led to no further action, while one driver received a suspension, and two were given verbal warnings.

Driver outcomes by year

The following summarises the outcomes for licensed taxi drivers over the past few years:

2021: less than five revocations, 14 suspensions, 44 warnings, 0 fines

2022: less than five revocations, 8 suspensions, 19 warnings, 0 fines

2023 to November 2023: less than five revocations, 16 suspensions, 25 warnings, 0 fines

WNC has been contacted for comment.