Neighbours lose battle after 28 object to plans for children's home in quiet Northampton cul-de-sac

Plans to turn a bungalow in a Northampton cul-de-sac into a children’s home have been approved by the council, despite dozens of objections submitted by neighbours.

Applicant TANAC LTD now has permission to change 3 Whaddon Close, a residential home in Hunsbury, into a children’s home. They say the property will provide accommodation for up to two children aged between seven and 17, who would be referred by the local authority.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it received 28 objections and one letter of support for the plans, as well as an objection submitted by West Hunsbury Parish Council.

Local resident, Sue Purcell, who spoke at the planning meeting on Thursday October 9, told members that “the bottom of a small, tight cul-de-sac” was not the right location for the care home.

Raising concerns about the parking provision and extra traffic, she said: “The two spaces will not cover the other carers coming in to do handovers, or visitors, or suppliers and deliveries.

“We have nothing against children being housed in the community in a stable, loving environment, but we don’t believe that’s the right place.”

According to the plans, staff will be on site 24 hours a day in 12-hour shifts, with one on a “waking night” duty and another on “sleep-in” cover overnight. Visitations to the property will also be limited, with only approved professionals and designated family members able to visit by appointment only.

Hunsbury Cllr Pinder Chauhan told the committee meeting that the change of use would “disturb the right to peace and privacy” in the neighbourhood and “open the floodgate” for similar applications.

She added: “We [the council] should be building more children’s homes and not allowing commercial companies to exploit the council and young people for cash.

“I’m afraid that the children’s home will be a commercial output right in the centre of a tight-knit community. This is a quiet suburban area which is not suited to young vulnerable adults with additional needs.”

Fellow ward Cllr Ron Firman also raised concerns that the location was not suitable due to a lack of amenities in the area for children and potential issues with the extra vehicles accessing the home.

A report written by WNC planning officers states that the property has a paved area for off-road parking for two to three cars. The local highways authority also raised no objections to the change of use.

The care home would be run as a ‘conventional home’ with children attending school during the day. Council officers added that the proposed use, for up to two children and two carers, “would not be dissimilar to that of a typical family household that could reside in the property”.

Planning committee member Cllr Adrian Cartwright said the parking needs generated from the children’s home would be “nothing out of the ordinary”.

“We need this and, as corporate parents, we should be looking for this,” he added.

The children’s care home plans were approved by the committee.