Nearly 50 residents OBJECT to 'appalling' plans for EIGHT-BED HMO in their Northampton neighbourhood

Plans to convert a property in a busy part of Northampton into an eight-bed HMO have been objected to by nearly 50 residents – who have criticised it as “appalling” and a landlord’s “cash cow”.

Proposals have been submitted to convert number 68 The Drive in Abington, an end-of-terrace two-storey house, into an eight-bed HMO for 10 people.

The plans include adding a rear loft extension, a single-storey extension at the back and side, and converting the garage into an extra bedroom. If approved, the property will be classified as a large HMO.

The applicant, Mrs. Kim Opszala, said: “The proposals within this application meet an identified need for a mix of additional housing and have been designed to meet the council’s design and planning policies to create high-quality rental accommodation, with the internal layout designed to meet and exceed HMO licensing minimum standards.

"The proposal will be managed professionally and will not lead to any adverse impacts on surrounding residential amenity or neighbouring properties.”

However, Labour councillor Zoe Smith, who represents the area, is leading the fight against the plans, slamming them as “appalling”.

Councillor Smith said: "We are completely appalled by this application, and we have objected and called it in to the planning committee.

"I strongly object to this application on the grounds that it represents gross overdevelopment, would have poor residential amenity for tenants, would have a considerable negative impact on residential amenity for neighbours, would create significant parking difficulties in an area with low capacity, and would have a serious impact on road safety. I strongly urge [WNC] officers and members to refuse this application.”

Neighbours have also objected in their droves. One said: “I object strongly to this proposed eight-bedroom HMO. You only have to look at the state of surrounding roads such as Cedar Road, Lea Road, Abington Avenue, etc., to see the negative effects this type of property has on an area.

"This is a predominantly family-based community, not some landlord’s cash cow. Perhaps this property developer should look in her own neighbourhood of Milton Keynes to develop some properties and, in fact, address overcrowding on her own street instead of doing so up the road in another town.

"We need to make it a place that people want to live in and can afford to buy homes in, instead of expecting them to live in cupboards like this applicant wants people to do."

Another said: “These applications being accepted are ruining a very desirable living location for families. It is devaluing our neighbourhoods!”

Another added: “Abington already has a vast number of HMOs within the area.”

A decision is set to be made by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on March 20.