Nearly 200 people sign councillor's petition calling for better regulation for HMOs in Northampton

Danielle Stone, a Labour councillor for Castle ward at West Northamptonshire Council

Nearly 200 people have signed a Northampton councillor's petition calling for better regulation for houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) in the town.

Danielle Stone is campaigning to reduce the number of HMOs in Northampton, especially unlicenced ones, as she says they lead to anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and poor living conditions.

The Labour councillor for Castle ward at West Northamptonshire Council hopes the petition will help to convince the local authority to take further action.

"The number of licensed and unlicensed HMOS in Northampton are causing serious concerns. We need to have cohesive and balanced communities," she wrote in the petition description.

"HMOs are just one small part of that. We need more family housing. HMOs need to be of a smaller ratio to family housing.

"They must be of a good standard and properly regulated and maintained."

Councillor Stone's petition calls on the council to reduce the ratio of HMOs to 10 percent in a 100-metre radius and ensure all licensed HMOs have en-suites.

She also wants all licensed HMOs to have adequate storage for personal items and household items and for all reports of suspected unlicensed premises to be investigated.

"Communities are impacted by HMOs because they take much-needed family housing out of the market. Transience of population makes community difficult to achieve," the councillor added.