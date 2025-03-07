National hotel chain submits plans to expand its hotel in village near Northampton

Plans have been submitted to expand a national hotel chain in a village near Northampton.

The Premier Inn in Harpole, next to The Turnpike pub and just off the A4500, wants to add more rooms to meet growing demand, it said in plans.

The hotel currently has 75 bedrooms and Premier Inn is proposing a two-storey extension to add 20 more rooms, as well as changes to the car park, according to plans.

The new block would be built to match the existing hotel and would extend into an area of land that is currently used for parking. As a result, the number of parking spaces will be reduced from 128 to 121.

Premier Inn has submitted plans to expand its hotel in Harpole from 75 rooms to 95 rooms. Photo: Google.

Premier Inn says the extra rooms will help meet demand and benefit the local economy.

A Premier Inn spokesman said: “Premier Inn has identified a considerable demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location by providing additional bedrooms, ensuring they're best fit for customers' needs in select locations.

"This proposal for additional bedrooms would meet Premier Inn's operational requirements in the area and go some way in helping to address this bedroom demand. Thus, the proposal would facilitate the optimal operation of the hotel and bring substantial economic and social benefits.”

But not everyone is happy. One neighbour, who lives close to the hotel, said they were “shocked” not to have been consulted and raised concerns with flooding in the area

They said: “The pub has flooded multiple times, most recently just two weeks ago when 600mm of water came through. Years ago, drainage work was done around the hotel, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

“Parking is also a nightmare. HGVs, large vans, trailers, and cars are taking up spaces meant for residents. The parish council has asked for ‘Residents Parking Only’ signs, but we’ve heard nothing from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).”

The application was due to be decided by January 15, 2025. However, no decision has yet been made.

The site has a 4.1 out of five-star rating from 546 Google reviews.