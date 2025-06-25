Mystery surrounds when construction is going to start on £12 million leisure hub in Northampton town centre

Mystery surrounds when construction is going to start on a major £12 million leisure hub in Northampton town centre.

The STACK development, set to transform the former Market Walk shopping centre, was supposed to begin this summer. But with the season now underway, no construction activity has been confirmed on site.

Originally set to open in summer 2025, the completion date has since slipped to summer 2026. No official explanation for the delay has ever been provided.

Works were initially supposed to begin immediately after the completion of the Market Square redevelopment in October 2024, according to WNC.

The STACK development - funded by £4.175 million from the Towns Fund and £8 million from STACK - will include independent street food vendors, bars, a live music stage, communal seating, and spaces for children’s and fitness activities. It is expected to create around 250 jobs.

Neither West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) nor STACK has responded to this newspaper’s recent enquiries regarding when construction will begin and when the centre is due to open.

Back in March 2025, STACK said it was working through the final stages of preparation before starting work. At the time, a spokesperson told the Chronicle & Echo: “We are continuing to work through the necessary pre-commencement conditions and remain confident that works will commence on-site this spring.

“The initial phase will involve a soft strip of the interiors, followed by a more structural strip-out to reshape the building in preparation for its transformation into STACK Northampton.

“Given the scale of the transformation and the need to work with the existing structure, we aren’t working to fixed public timelines at this stage. Our priority is to get it right, and we’ll be keeping the public updated at key milestones along the way.

“We will also be identifying opportunities for media visits during key points in the process, ensuring we can share regular progress updates once the reshaping works are underway.”

Since then, however, there have been no further updates, and no indication that the project is progressing. The latest news on STACK’s website is that they were granted planning permission in March 2024.

A WNC spokesman previously told this newspaper: “If you look at STACK around the country, what they’ve done for their environments and their town centres, it brings a lot of investment and other shops along with it.

“The big question that we’re asked is, will the big development kill the town centre? Well, actually, if you look at Sunderland, Lincoln, and Carlisle, it’s brought more investment along with it.

“I’m very positive that in the short term, we’ll start to see empty, vacant units come forward [into use]. We’re creating the environment to do business, we’re attracting more people in, which will start to bring more attention from the nationals [retailers] as well as the local businesses.”

Questions remain around how WNC plans to protect the recently refurbished Market Square and Abington Street from damage during construction.