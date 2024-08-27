Mystery surrounds councillor's departure from Tory party after 'incident' as leader keeps details quiet
Councillor Louisa Fowler, who represents the Towcester and Roade Ward, has confirmed to Chronicle & Echo that she has left West Northamptonshire’s Conservative Party and has become an Independent councillor.
She stated: “I have officially left the Conservative Party. There was an incident — which I have now referred to democratic services — that prompted my departure. I will continue to represent the residents of Towcester and Roade Ward until the local elections next year.”
When asked if she could elaborate on the incident, councillor Fowler responded: “Whilst it is with democratic services, I feel that would be inappropriate.”
Council Leader and Conservative councillor Adam Brown knows the details of the incident but has declined to reveal them publicly. Instead, he plans to share the information verbally with his close Conservative circle at a group away day on September 14.
In an email to his Tory colleagues, Councillor Brown said: “Naturally, I’m disappointed that she’s made this decision, and I’ll give everyone a verbal explanation on the reasons behind it at our group away day on September 14.”
Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, councillor Brown said: “If councillor Fowler has chosen to keep that information [about the incident] confidential, then I respect her decision. I am very disappointed that councillor Fowler has made this choice, and I wish her well for the future.”
Councillor Fowler was elected on May 10, 2021, and served as a member of the Children, Education, and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee.
The next scheduled elections are expected to be held in May 2025.
