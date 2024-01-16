Georgie Lamb, who has a 100 year-old grandmother at the home, speaks about the quality of care and her fears if the home is closed down

The granddaughter of a 100-year-old woman living in a Northamptonshire care home recommended for closure has called for it to remain open to protect residents and their strong family ties to the area.

The council-owned Ridgway House, in Towcester, currently has 17 residents who will have to be moved elsewhere if the ‘safe closure programme’ is approved tonight (Tuesday, January 16) at a West Northamptonshire Council cabinet meeting.

Georgie Lamb, who moved to Towcester to be close to her 100-year-old nan Vera Harman, called it “one of the most wonderful places”. She said that the situation has been “very stressful” for the whole family and is fighting for the home to remain open.

Vera celebrated her 100th birthday at Ridgway House in November last year. (left to right- Terry Lamb, Georgie Lamb, Vera Harman, Simon Lamb, Carole Lamb).

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she added: “She’s never been more settled in the 18-odd years she’s been in care homes. We are nan’s only remaining family and I see her every morning.

“That is what keeps her going. I think she’d just give up and die if she didn’t get that daily connection that she gets now.”

Vera moved into Ridgway House at the end of 2019, after being attacked in her previous care home and having to stay in a hospital for five months. Ms Lamb says her nan “loves” the home and has built relationships with staff and other residents over the years.

She said: “We’re worried about where they’re going to move her. My mum is nearly 80 and she doesn’t drive, so we’re not sure how she’d get there. She’s a two-minute walk around the corner at the moment.”

Georgie said Vera "deteriorated" after she found out that Ridgway House might be closing.

According to the council, the home has been flagged for closure due to out-of-date facilities that can’t meet the needs of an increasing number of people who require residential care. A CQC inspection of Ridgway House in 2022 concluded that it “requires improvement”.

Ms Lamb said they had been trying to “shield” Vera from finding out about the potential closure, but that she later found out and has been “very worried” about running out of money and having to move home.

She added: “I’m just worried about moving her at her age. She just doesn’t understand change at all. It feels homely there - she doesn’t want to be in one of these new places that is clinical.

“They can’t just chuck people miles and miles away from their families, especially people that can’t drive there, and expect money to appear from nowhere, especially with the cost of living crisis.

Vera celebrating her 100th birthday with her grandchildren. (left to right- Georgie Lamb, Vera Harman, Simon Lamb)

“Every single bill we’ve got is costing sometimes two-thirds more than it was last year. There isn’t any extra money full stop, and there isn’t extra money to pay for nan to go somewhere privately.

“Our government doesn’t seem to care at all about the elderly who have gone through a hundred years of toil, wars, and paying their taxes.”

There are currently five council-run care homes across West Northamptonshire with a total of 235 bed places. The closest care home in Towcester is Brook House, which is privately run by Aria Healthcare Group.

West Northamptonshire Council held a consultation into the closure of the house last year. It said there was a “general consensus” that facilities needed to be improved, but that there is no way of achieving the level of work needed without closing the home.

Upgrades to the home to maintain basic standards would cost £1 million over the next ten years, according to WNC.

Ms Lamb said: “During the meeting last week there was not a single family in support. All of them are very stressed and adamant that they do not want it to close.

“I believe this is already decided.

“My nan is over a hundred now and she’s fading and she’s getting more frail and a little more confused day by day. Her hope is to die at Ridgway House and I hope if they can defer it and time is extended she’ll get that wish.”

Councillor Matt Golby, cabinet member for adult social care at WNC said: “Thank you to all those who responded to the survey, we received over 180 responses and it provided a real understanding into what matters most.

“Understandably, the news of a potential closure of a care home may have caused worry and concern for residents, their relatives and colleagues. This is recognised within the responses, with many comments referring to keeping the care home to remain open to avoid disruption for those who currently live at Ridgway House, ensuring they remain safe and settled.

“However, responses also recognised that people living in the home needed better facilities to support them in future.

“I can assure everyone that our priority is the safety of those we care for and being able to provide the right care for them, in the right environment; it is essential for us to be able to do this both now and in the future.”

The recommendation put forward to the cabinet is to close Ridgway House Care Home as part of a safe closure programme due to the condition of the building.