A well-known campaigner from Northamptonshire, who has fought the pothole battle for 12 years, has announced his retirement.

Mr Pothole, also known as Mark Morrell, is hanging up his hi-vis jacket and spirit level, after more than a decade of campaigning, as he says supporting his wife has to be his biggest priority.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain (GMB), today (January 15), which is National Pothole Day, Mark said he has also “lost faith in any Government or political party”.

The former Brackley mayor said: “Unfortunately my wife’s health has deteriorated, so for her support I need to be there - that’s the biggest thing.

“The other thing is, I’ve lost faith completely in any Government or political party really wanting to do something.

“They talk about £1.6 billion, it’s an awful lot of money, but the size of the backlog in the UK is not only £16.3 billion in carriageway works… I estimate it’s probably £30 billion. If the Government had come out and said they are going to put in an extra £3 billion a year to resurface our roads, I could see there being some change, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen.

“I really don’t like having to leave the campaign but in 12 years I have tried a lot. Setting up National Pothole Day - it’s the tenth anniversary this year and locally I only ever started for six months to see what difference I could make - not 12 years.

“Locally I’ve had over £5 million of resurfacing works carried out, 10,000 potholes repaired, helped hundreds of people with claims, my evidence is part of the Transport Select Committee enquiry filling the gap, which the current roads minister was a brilliant chair of, she needs to implement their recommendations in that report sitting in Government rather than sitting on a shelf getting dust. It seems to me that once they get in power - I’m a great believer in ‘yes, minister’ and ‘yes, Prime Minister’, I think that goes on quite a lot still.”

Mark went on to talk to GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls about an AI project, which the Government is testing. It could help to predict where potholes will occur before they form, so they can be repaired easily before they cause expensive damage to vehicles.

Mark said he was not consulted on this use of AI, but he added that he would not rule out consulting with the Government, if they asked in the future.

He continued: “I cannot see why the Government isn't making an economic argument to the treasury saying we need to spend an extra £3 billion a year to resurface our roads on an annual programme, then we will change it. Other than that, I’m getting a headache bashing my head against the wall.”

Mark also retired from the campaign back in 2019, but was lured back into his national work and went on to complete another six years, in which time he forced the repair of thousands of potholes and supported hundreds of claims.

Since the latest announcement was made, Mark has received dozens of messages of support and thanks from loyal supporters and from motorists he has helped over the years.