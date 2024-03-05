More than 800 drivers caught in yellow box in Northampton in just a month after ANPR cameras activated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 800 drivers have been caught in a yellow box in Northampton town centre in just a month, following the activation of ANPR cameras.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is issuing 844 warning notices to drivers who have blocked the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens, close to the council’s Angel Square offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures are since enforcement cameras went live on February 1, 2024. During the first 17 days of the scheme, 597 warnings were issued, averaging around 35 per day. The end-of-month total of 844 warning notices shows the number of offences has fallen to around 29 warnings per day. No Penalty Charge Notices have yet been issued.

The yellow box in Northampton town centre, where drivers will be fined.

If the rate continues at 29 breaches a day, and everyone fines pays the minimum of £35, WNC is set to see a total of more than £370,000 a year from the one enforcement camera. Fines money goes to council funds.

The camera catches any motorist who enters and stays in the yellow hatched box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens, which the council says happens "regularly”.

Bridge Street is currently closed off to traffic due to the massive fire at the former Balloon Bar and Fat Cats Cafe, meaning thousands more motorists are currently using St John’s Street as a diversion to get into town, adding a huge increase in traffic via one lane turning left at the Victoria Promenade traffic lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, previously said: “Contrary to recent reports and speculation, these new measures aren’t about ‘punishing’ drivers at all but helping them by trying to ease congestion and keep the traffic flowing in our town.

"We know some people have expressed unhappiness about them, but many more also support what we are doing and we have received requests to look at introducing these measures in other areas of West Northamptonshire.

"We want people to know where this enforcement is taking place and to be aware of the rules of the road in these areas so that they don’t fall foul of the law and help us to keep traffic moving.”

During the first six months of this site going live, a warning notice will be issued for first offences to any vehicle, and from August 1, 2024 onwards, anyone who breaches the rules at this site will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days. Any money from future PCNs is ring-fenced and will be put back in to funding highways services and projects under the legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad