More than 200 police officers recruited since 2019 taking total to Northamptonshire's highest ever

More than 200 new police officers have been recruited since 2019, taking the total number to Northamptonshire’s highest ever.

Northamptonshire Police now has 1,546 officers, which is more than at any time in the force’s history.

In 2019, the force had a headcount of 1,280 police officers, and were set a Home Office target to recruit 190 new officers over the next three years and granted £2 million under the uplift scheme to ensure more officers were employed. 266 officers have been recruited, according to force figures.

This figure reflects numbers on top of normal recruitment to replace natural attrition in the force such as retirements, leavers and transferees. A total of 663 officers were recruited in the three-year period.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “In 2021 I announced a commitment to double the number of neighbourhood officers focusing on local policing and dealing with the issues that matter to our communities.

“I am pleased to announce that we have not only reached our national target but exceeded that number, allowing us to make a real difference to fighting crime and building public confidence in the process.

“The increase in officers has brought increased visibility, more neighbourhood and response officers, as well as a new class of recruits coming in through our detective pathway offering unique skills and expertise to investigations."

Stephen Mold spent time with Inspector Miriam Kiernan and her team in Wellingborough’s Queensway and Hemmingwell estates, to look at Operation Revive, an approach to tackling neighbourhood crime in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police says it has increased the number of women and people from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds serving as police officers.

In 2019 the force had 441 female officers, accounting for 33.6 percent of all officers. This number is now 563 and accounts for 36.42 percent of all officers.

In 2019, the force had 52 officers from an ethnic minority background. In 2023, this figure was 71.

Chief Constable Adderley added: “We now have more female officers than ever before reflecting greater gender balance in the service. We also have an increasingly diverse workforce that brings additional abilities to the organisation that is now better equipped to deal with an ever increasingly diverse and fast- growing County.

“We’ve achieved a great deal, but we still have work to do. We have a variety of different routes into policing, whether you have a degree or not. We want to continue building the diversity of our workforce, retaining and developing the skills of both new and existing officers, promoting officer wellbeing, and creating better promotion opportunities.

“I believe that policing still offers a career like no other and a unique opportunity to make a positive difference to people and communities.”

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, says the additional officers will bring a renewed focus on neighbourhood policing that delivers safer communities right across the county.

Mr Mold said: “I made a promise to work as hard as I could to increase the number of police officers in Northamptonshire, firstly using investment from local council tax, and then through the Government’s Uplift programme. I’m proud to say we have achieved that, and more.

“This is just the beginning. Huge thanks are due to the energy and ambition of the Chief Constable and all the teams - HR, training, fleet, stores, IT, payroll - everyone who has moved heaven and earth to recruit and train and equip these additional officers.

“But now we have achieved this, what does it mean for local people? It’s important to me that it means we can get more police officers out into the heart of their community.

“I know that people want to see more visible policing, with police tackling the issues that matter most in their neighbourhood, crimes like anti-social behaviour and drug dealing and violence.

"We have invested in neighbourhood policing, and now the Chief Constable and I have a shared ambition to take that further, to engage even better with local communities and work with all partners in problem solving and preventing crime in the long term.”

Chief Superintendent Adam Ward, Northamptonshire Police lead for Neighbourhood Policing, added: "In the past, police have just dealt with policing problems, using hard-hitting enforcement tactics, and arresting drug dealers to tackle county lines for example. But when you do that, other drug dealers come along to take their place.

“Op Revive takes a longer term, holistic view of improving the quality of life in an area, with a strong focus on prevention. Police officers are working in close partnership with local authorities, schools, and other partners to improve the environment, improve infrastructure, create youth provision, and find every way to create a hostile environment for crime.”

The Commissioner’s Youth Team has played a key role working alongside police colleagues on Op Revive.

Mr Mold continued: “Op Revive is a fabulous model for neighbourhoods, where enforcement and prevention go together, and where engagement with their local police officers gives people the confidence to pass on information without fear.