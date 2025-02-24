More flats in the heart of Northampton town centre approved despite concerns over noise, smells and air quality

The upper floors above a Taco Bell and KFC on The Drapery will be turned into seven flats

Plans to convert the top floors of a five-storey building into flats, above a town centre KFC and Taco Bell, have been approved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top floors of a town centre building above two popular fast food restaurants will be transformed into flats, after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved planning permission last week.

The five-story building is located at 15-17 The Drapery, Northampton, and Taco Bell and KFC currently occupy the ground floor. The first and second floors are used as office space for Stage Coach with the remaining floors being vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to blueprints from the developer Lionacre Properties Ltd, the top four floors will contain six one-bedroom and one two-bed flats. The fast-food units on the ground floor will remain in place and won’t be affected by the planning application.

WNC planning officers noted that the flats’ proximity to the food premises and other commercial properties on The Drapery would impact future tenants in terms of noise, odour, and air quality. The authority also raised the street’s prominence in the night-time economy, stating that there was potential for patrons of businesses on the ground floor levels to leave late at night or be outside smoking and creating a noise impact.

The council has stated that mitigation to reduce this should be explored, but that ultimately the development of the site for new apartments would contribute towards the WNC’s housing supply and therefore weigh in favour of the proposal.

A planning condition in the approval requires developers to implement a scheme to achieve appropriate noise levels before anyone can move into the flats. Proposals for this include windows being closed and mechanical ventilation, as well as an acoustic fence around extraction equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is proposed to be car-free due to its location within Northampton town centre and easy access to bus stops and the train station. Parking on adjacent roads around the site is restricted by double yellow lines. Residents will also have access to a purpose built cycle store, with space for nine bikes.

Lionacre Properties previously stated that the creation of the residential apartments would contribute to the ‘vitality’ of the town centre, support local businesses and enhance community life.

WNC heritage officers agreed that the proposal would bring back “currently underused spaces”, which will benefit the historic building. It added that it was of “strong importance” that the ground floor of the building be retained for commercial use, as it is a key characteristic of the conservation area’s character.

The council ultimately decided to approve the application last week, on February 17.