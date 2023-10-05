Mixed reviews as council launch new SEND strategy for children across West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 500 people turned out for an event organised by specialist education students, which outlines the priorities West Northamptonshire Council need to tackle, but some critics have labelled it a “PR strategy”.

The new programme was presented to the public on Tuesday, September 26, at Daventry’s iCon Centre. It was co-produced by over 800 people to examine the challenges across the system and increase demand for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) places.

Max Gibson-Daw, a student at Creating Tomorrow College, a specialist post-16 institution for young adults with SEND, was part of a team that worked with the council to plan the event and share the plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people involved in co-producing a new strategy to improve outcomes for West Northamptonshire children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) gathered to mark its launch at the iCon Centre in Daventry

He said: “What if I told you I have ADHD, autism, a terrible memory, and I’m diabetic? But I’ve been able to start doing work experience and I even helped to set up and manage this event. That’s why we put so much dedication into this kind of thing – I think that more people should actually believe in what disabled people can do.”

Max, 19, was involved in all aspects of the event, from the organising, to giving a speech in front of visitors, to running one of the stalls and speaking to attendees. Visitors were able to take part in a series of workshops, presentations and information sessions which set out West Northants’ key priorities for SEND provision.

He said: “These people were complete strangers to me, but I jumped in and we had planned this massive event to help promote kids with special needs getting better opportunities. I think that says a lot for itself.”

The new SEND strategy highlights its key priorities in ensuring accessibility for all students, clearer communication with families, securing enough services and places, improving the identification and assessment of children, and preparing young people with specialist needs for adulthood.

Some parents have complained about the branded tote bags, pens, and balloons that were at the SEND launch event, calling it a \'PR strategy\'. Credit: West Northants SEND Action Group

The council has received positive reviews from people who attended the event, calling the day “informative” and praising the “inclusive” atmosphere.

However, some parents have been quick to call out the council on the new strategy for not doing enough and have voiced frustrations with the event.

One person commented on a post on West Northants SEND Action Group’s Facebook page: “I’m just sick and tired seeing money being spent trying to appease people/pr strategies.”

Currently, the demand for SEND places and provisions in West Northamptonshire is on the rise, but the council is struggling to keep up. In the first quarter of this year, West Northants Council received 284 requests for Education and Health Care Plans (EHCP) – a document which describes a young person’s special educational needs.

Hundreds of people involved in co-producing a new strategy to improve outcomes for West Northamptonshire children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) gathered to mark its launch. Credit: West Northamptonshire Council

The national timeframe for these plans to be completed is 20 weeks. However, only 7.8 per cent of these were completed within this time.

There was also anger at the money spent on merchandise at the event, with many parents sharing the opinion that it could have been used elsewhere in learning plans and children’s services.

An angry parent commented: “I have three failed children. I’ve been waiting to see the delivery for the past 10 years. Respectfully, the tote bag and balloons are not helpful and are indeed tone deaf!”

Councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s cabinet member for children, families, education and skills, said: “We recognise that our SEND offer in West Northants has not been good enough and has needed to change.