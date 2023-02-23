After taking time to digest West Northamptonshire Council’s decision to increase town centre parking charges as part of the 2023-34 budget, four individuals have shared their reactions.

Though there is a sense of disappointment in the air, businesses, religious groups, and the Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) are trying to take positives from the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amendments made at the cabinet meeting last Monday (February 13) saw the introduction of two hours free parking on weekends and a flat-rate of £2.20 for stays longer than that – which some have taken as a win.

Though there is a sense of disappointment in the air, businesses, religious groups, and the Town Centre BID are trying to take positives from the outcome.

Without that amendment made, which was spurred on by the views shared during the council’s public consultation, any free parking on Sundays would have been completely scrapped.

You can find a rundown of the final decision and how it will impact visitors to the town centre here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the responses to the decision made at Wednesday’s (February 22) council budget meeting…

Julie Teckman, owner of Vintage Guru in St Giles’ Street:

The final budget 2023-24 was passed by 51 votes to 16 – with one who voted to abstain.

“We did our best and no one wants to see the charges go up. We did get some compromise from the council, with two hours free parking at weekends and a flat rate of £2.20 after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now the focus is making it clear that £2.20 to visit the town centre at the weekend is good value.

“They plan to make the parking metres much easier to use, which is what we want, and it’s positive that people will now be able to pay per half an hour.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact we’re disappointed but the parking was a tiny part of such a large budget and to have created as much discussion around it shows people wanted to make the effort and stand up for it.

“Now we will move forward and make it clear to visitors that the charges aren’t huge if they spend the whole day there. They need to look at what there is in the town properly, without any judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have more than 160 shops, 120 places to eat, and a lot to see and do. There are more shops opening gradually and people should give it a go. If people want to see what it’s like, they should visit before April before the charges go up and make their minds up.

“Businesses put in a lot of effort, with their window displays and trying to sell unusual items you wouldn’t find elsewhere. You can go to Rushden Lakes, but it’s a different experience altogether from a town centre.

“There are negatives in every town and city you visit, like empty premises, and people need to look beyond that to what is going on in this vibrant town.

“The cafes are always full, it certainly isn’t a ghost town, and we give people what they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Businesses have come together in a way they haven’t before and we will continue putting pressure on the council.”

“Throughout this campaign we have sought to represent the views of our businesses and make sure their concerns are heard.

“We are pleased to see the impact this has had, with the council now agreeing to offer two hours of free parking at weekends and a flat rate of £2.20 thereafter. That’s good for shoppers, visitors and businesses.

“Giving people the opportunity to pay in 30 minute instalments rather than the current 60 minute periods is also welcomed, and is likely to result in savings for many visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to continuing to play a prominent role in further discussions regarding fees for permit holders and will ensure the concerns of business owners continue to be heard.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID):

“Throughout this campaign we have sought to represent the views of our businesses and make sure their concerns are heard.

“We are pleased to see the impact this has had, with the council now agreeing to offer two hours of free parking at weekends and a flat rate of £2.20 thereafter. That’s good for shoppers, visitors and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Giving people the opportunity to pay in 30 minute instalments rather than the current 60 minute periods is also welcomed, and is likely to result in savings for many visitors.

“We look forward to continuing to play a prominent role in further discussions regarding fees for permit holders and will ensure the concerns of business owners continue to be heard.”

Reverend Oliver Coss, the rector of All Saints’ Church:

“I wasn’t able to engage in the debate last night (February 22) as it was on Ash Wednesday, an important day in religion. It was disappointing that the meeting was scheduled for such a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been here before in this territory and we know increasing charges has a negative impact.

“We argued for a compromise that would allow churches leeways, but what has been agreed is not adequate.

“On Sundays, people are going to rush into the town centre, into church, and back out again to ensure they get back to their cars within two hours. This is going to have the opposite effect to what the council thinks.

“Providing a social safety net is so important and I speak for all church leaders that this decision is going to make it harder. There are huge levels of poverty and 45 percent of the children in my parish are living in poverty, which includes those welcomed in from other countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is going to impact the 2,000 to 3,000 people who come to worship every Sunday in the town and I am profoundly disappointed.

“It would have been nice to see some opposition from the other parties as I have spoken to councillors of all political backgrounds – who shared the levels of exasperation about the parking proposals and the impact they would have. It was disappointing to not see an opposition amendment.

“With building work which will eventually see the town reinvigorated, putting up the charges now seems like self-sabotage.”

Kathryn Ozlati, owner of Saint Gyles Jewellers in St Giles’ Street:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t say I’m against the increases as I understand everything has to go up – but I do believe independent businesses are being completely overlooked.

“There is free parking in St Giles’ Street after 7pm and that supports the night trade. For the customers of day time traders, there are no incentives to visit and traffic wardens are on drivers as soon as they pull up.

“It’s things like this that leave bad memories in shoppers’ minds and positivity is needed moving forward.

“I’m 100 percent not surprised the budget and parking increases went ahead and I think the majority of those at the meeting are not bothered about independent traders and the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re interested in their own gain, not about the town centre – and I’m sure there’s only a mere handful of them who actually shop in the town. They are more likely to support night trade, which is where the focus goes.

“I completely agree with Julie about promoting what the town centre has to offer. We’ve got a Mother’s Day collaboration coming up, where with any purchase customers' names are put in a hat to win an afternoon tea at The Eccentric Englishman, a voucher for Voni Blu, and a bouquet from KS Flowers.