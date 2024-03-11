Minutes of the Northampton Town Council full council meeting

PRESENT: Councillors S Hibbert (Northampton Town Mayor); Councillor P Joyce (Deputy Town Mayor) COUNCILLORS: J Alwahabi, R Ashraf, J Birch, J Fuchshuber. E Haque, K Holland-Delamere, F Ismail A Kilbride, L Marriott, D Meredith, T Miah, B Purser, C Russell and W Tarasiewicz. OFFICERS: S Carter (Town Clerk), J Thorneycroft (Assistant Town Clerk) and F Barford (Democratic Services Officer) Before the meeting in the absence of the Mayor’s Chaplain, the Town Mayor read a passage to those who were present. 1. APOLOGIES FOR ABSENCE Apologies were submitted by Councillor Soan, Hallam and Stevens. 2. PUBLIC QUESTIONS/STATEMENT TIME No public questions or statements were submitted. 3. DECLARATIONS OF INTEREST No declarations of interests were made. 4. MAYOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS The Mayor stated that his fourth month had passed very quickly with sixty engagements already attended. He continued that he had attended the beautiful Talavera Service at the church and went to Twin Fest that provides stages across the Town Centre for bands and artists from Marburg and Poitier to perform. The Mayor commented that the Town Council should discuss providing them with support as in Poitiers their local authority provides £300,000 each year and was a large event. Finally, the Mayor reminded Members that he would host a Charity Curry Night at Mewar Haveli on 21st September 2023 and invites should have been sent to all. 5. MINUTES OF THE LAST COUNCIL MEETINGS (a) To authorise the Town Mayor to sign the Minutes of the Annual Council meeting held 15th May 2023 RESOLVED: The Town Mayor was authorised to sign the minutes of the Annual Council meeting held on 15th May 2023 as a true and accurate record of proceedings. (b) To authorise the Town Mayor to sign the Minutes of the Extraordinary Council meeting held 26th June 2023 RESOLVED: The Town Mayor was authorised to sign the minutes of the Extraordinary Council meeting held on 26th June 2023 as a true and accurate record of proceedings. 6. TO RECEIVE AND WHERE APPROPRIATE ADOPT THE DECISIONS AS DETAILED IN THE MINUTES OF THE UNDER MENTIONED COMMITTEES (a) Environmental Services Committee – 3rd April 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 3rd April 2023 be approved and adopted. (b) Planning Committee – 12th April 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 12th April 2023 be approved and adopted. (c) Community Services Committee – 17th April RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 17th April 2023 be approved and adopted. A Councillor stated he was pleased to see the Balloon Festival would return to Northampton and hoped it would be a joyous event for local residents. Another Councillor explained he had received positive feedback from local residents on the breadth of free events provided by the Town Council and issued thanks to all the Officers involved. (d) Policy and Finance Committee – 3rd May 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 3rd May 2023 be approved and adopted. (e) Planning Committee – 24th May 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 24th May 2023 be approved and adopted. (f) Community Services – 19th June 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 19th June 2023 be approved and adopted. (g) Planning Committee – 26th June 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 26th June 2023 be approved and adopted. (h) Environmental Services – 3rd July 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 3rd July 2023 be approved and adopted. (i) Policy and Finance Committee – 17th July 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 17th July 2023 be approved and adopted. (j) Planning Committee – 24th July 2023 RESOLVED: The minutes of the Environmental Services Committee meeting held on 24th July 2023 be approved and adopted. 7. COMMUNITY GOVERNANCE REVIEW – WNC The Town Clerk explained that West Northamptonshire Council were eager to engage with local councils across their area on the Community Governance Review. He added that Northamptonshire County Association of Local Councils (NCALC) encouraged local councils also as Community Governance Reviews occur every 10-12 years. The Town Clerk advised the report from the Electoral Boundary Commission should be received tomorrow. A Councillor stated that members had campaigned to maintain the wards and community established in the formation of Northampton Town Council as some of the proposed changes would be disruptive. Another Councillor echoed the sentiments of the boundaries remaining the same and the importance of our involvement to ensure the structure would be right for the Town Council and our residents. RESOLVED: That the Town Clerk be instructed to ask WNC to include Northampton Town Council in the community governance review. 8. TOWN CLERK’S UPDATE ON THE COUNCIL’S COUNCILLOR RECOMMENDATION TO THE TWINNING ASSOCIATION The Town Mayor stated he was hopeful that the ties between Northampton, Marburg and Poitiers would be strengthened. A Councillor stated that due to the growing age of the Twinning Association and their lack of momentum, he believed that Twin Fest would be better suited to carry the baton of Twinning. Councillor Meredith stated during his visit to Marburg during his Mayoralty, he hoped that our ties would draw closer and pleased that Councillor Marriott had attended Twinning Association meetings. MEETING CONCLUDED: 18:25