Milestone hit during construction of £9.4 million mortuary near Northampton retail park

A milestone has been hit during the construction of a £9.4 million mortuary near a Northampton retail park, which is due to be complete later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new mortuary, which is a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) project, is being built on a 1.8-acre plot of land at Booth Meadow, close to Riverside Retail Park and Billing Aquadrome.

After work began in March this year, the steel frame for the new public mortuary is now complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNC says the purpose-built facility is designed to deliver the “highest standards of care and compassion during some of life’s most difficult moments serving communities across Northamptonshire and surrounding areas”.

The steel frame at the mortuary near Riverside Retail Park is now complete.

The facility will also house a CT scanner allowing cause of death to be established with minimal disturbance to the body.

A council spokesman said: “It will provide modern, dignified spaces for families, including private viewing and identification areas, ensuring a respectful and supportive experience for those dealing with the loss of a loved one.

“The facility will also bring key services under one roof, simplifying processes and reducing the need for travel between different sites. This will not only make it easier for families by reducing delays but will also improve efficiency for funeral directors, healthcare professionals, and other essential services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mortuary will also help emergency services if there is a major incident, such as a disaster with multiple casualties. It will ensure that Northamptonshire is well-prepared to handle such situations while continuing to provide services for the community.

Adrian Barnes, Director at Stepnell Ltd – who were also responsible for the Market Square project – said: “Reaching this stage is a significant milestone, and we’re proud to be delivering a facility that will make such an important difference.

“With the steel frame complete, the building’s shape is now clear, and we’re progressing well towards the next phase.”

Anna Earnshaw, chief executive of WNC added: “Now that the structure is in place, we're one step closer to providing a modern, respectful facility that will better serve families and professionals across Northamptonshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility will be located on a flood zone, however, in the planning stages the Environment Agency said the mortuary is classified as a “less vulnerable” building, which means it is considered less likely to be affected by flooding compared to other types of buildings.