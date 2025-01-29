Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, has welcomed today's announcement by Chancellor Rachel Reeves of a £78 billion investment in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor that will create significant opportunities for Northampton.

The investment package, announced as part of the government's Plan for Change, will position Northampton as a key hub between Oxford and Cambridge, Birmingham and London, unlocking new job opportunities in high-growth sectors including life sciences, technology and advanced manufacturing.

Mike Reader MP said: "Today's announcement marks a transformative moment for Northampton and our region. For too long, we've been the forgotten link between Oxford and Cambridge, between Birmingham and London, watching investment and opportunities pass us by. That ends now.

"The £78 billion Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor investment will put Northampton firmly on the map as a key hub between two of the world's leading innovation centres. The commitment to improve transport links will slash journey times and open up exciting new job opportunities for Northampton residents in high-growth sectors like life sciences, technology and advanced manufacturing.

Mike Reader MP welcomes

"As someone who spent nearly 20 years working in the construction and infrastructure sector before entering Parliament, I know first-hand how critical this kind of strategic investment is for creating good, skilled jobs and driving economic growth. The planned new homes, business spaces and transport upgrades as part of this Labour government's Plan for Change will provide a massive boost to our local economy."

The investment will deliver:

• Better transport connections opening up new job opportunities

• Investment in new homes and business spaces

• Access to high-growth sectors including life sciences and technology

• Creation of good, skilled jobs for local people

Reader added: "This shows what can be achieved when you have a government willing to think big and invest in places like Northampton. The previous Conservative government left our town behind, with empty promises and minimal investment. Now we have a Labour government taking real action to make Northampton a place we can all be proud of.

"I look forward to working with the Chancellor, West Northamptonshire Council and business leaders to ensure Northampton makes the most of this historic opportunity. This is just the beginning of our work to unlock Northampton's full potential as a thriving, well-connected hub in one of Britain's most dynamic economic regions."